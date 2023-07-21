US lawmakers push to unveil secret alien technology and 'non-human intelligence'

US lawmakers are putting their differences aside for a bipartisan bill that will push for the unveiling of secret alien technologies.

Democrats and Republicans hardly ever agree, but there is one topic that both sides of the fence can get behind, and that's the unveiling of secret alien technologies and evidence of "non-human intelligence".

Early this month Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced an amendment to the National Defence Authorization Act, which would mandate and publicly disclose government records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs. Schumer said in a press release that the American public has a right to learn about "technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena".

Additionally, the Senate Majority leader said that lawmakers are not working on declassifying information pertaining to extraterrestrial existence but also the creation of a pipeline for future research to be made public. The amendment would require the National Archies and Records Administration (NARA) to create a collection of records that will be called the UAP Records Collection, along with a UAP Records Review Board.

The UAP Records Collection would require all government agencies to identify records that would fall within the UFO criteria for collection, while the UAP Review Board would analyze each record and determine if it's appropriate for public disclosure.

