All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Vague iPad Air report hints at unknown upgrades

The current iPad Air is more than a year old and now there is a report that an updated model is now in the works at Apple with unknown specifications.

Vague iPad Air report hints at unknown upgrades
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

While Apple has already had a big 2023 by announcing the Vision Pro headset, the first 15-inch MacBook Air, and a whole lot more, it isn't done. We're still waiting for it to announce the entire iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups and there are likely to be new Macs and updated iPad Pros according to reports. Now, it seems that we can also expect there to be an updated iPad Air, too.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writing in his weekly Power On newsletter - the same report where Gurman shared details on a planned October release of new Macs - a new iPad Air will also benefit from the same M3 chip that will also power those Macs and the 2023 iPad Pro.

Vague iPad Air report hints at unknown upgrades 02
Open Gallery 2

Writing in the newsletter, Gurman said that an iPad Air that boosts the specifications of the previous model is also in development. However, Gurman stops short of saying exactly when that iPad Air will arrive. He points to an October time frame for the other products, so it's possible that we may also see the iPad Air arrive around the same time.

If we do, we're unlikely to see a new design but rather a spec bump as Gurman suggests. That will presumably include that new M3 chip but it is unclear so far what we can expect the rest of the specifications to include.

The current iPad Air arrived in March 2022 and has an M1 chip and a USB-C port and 5G support. The tablet starts at $599 with 64GB of storage and comes in multiple colors.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2023 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.