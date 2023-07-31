Tesla owners could be getting a new wireless iPhone option for music streaming

If you own a Tesla you're probably already very aware that you can't plug your iPhone in and use CarPlay like owners of cars from most other manufacturers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk hasn't given anyone hope that will change at any point soon, but a new report suggests that there might be something different in the works instead.

If that report is correct, Tesla appears to be getting ready to add a new AirPlay option to its cars that will allow drivers to wirelessly stream audio, and perhaps video, to their vehicles. That would work with more than iPhones as well, with iPads and Macs also supporting AirPlay.

The report comes courtesy of the @Tesla_iOS_App Twitter account that reports on changes to the Twitter for iPhone app. Based on references found in the latest Tesla app, that account believes that AirPlay support is on the way or at the very least being worked on. A string that references allowsAirPlayForMediaPlayback appears to suggest that there will be AriPlay support in the future.

Adding AirPlay to Teslas would allow for improved audio connections to iPhones without resorting to using the Bluetooth connection that is required right now. That could allow for an improved stability and audio quality that isn't currently available. However. it's important to remember that this isn't confirmed by Tesla yet and it's possible that the new AirPlay support could be months away or not ship at all, so don't go buying a new Tesla with the belief that you'll have AirPlay support soon.

The best-case scenario would of course be the addition of CarPlay, projecting the iPhone onto the large in-car display that Teslas are all blessed with. That now seems unlikely to happen any time soon, if at all.