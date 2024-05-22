Apple's Shazam music recognition app finally supports Live Activities for the first time

Apple has today released an updated version of Shazam on the iPhone that finally adds support for Live Activities for the first time.

Apple has today released an updated version of its popular Shazam music identification app including support for a feature that has been around since the arrival of iOS 16 in September of 2022. The feature, Live Activities, allows apps to put information in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro's Dynamic Island, making it visible at all times and across apps.

The feature can be hugely useful when trying to identify a song running in another app, for example, while it can also just be handy for those times when the action of identification is taking longer and the user needs to access another app in the interim. Whatever the reason, the arrival of Live Activity support is most welcome.

Apple has been steadily improving the Shazam experience since it bought the company in 2018 and it's now baked into the iPhone experience not to mention the iPad and Mac. There is also support for widgets as well as launching the app via Control Center on the iPhone and iPad.

A recent ui[date added support for identifying music even when it's playing via headphones and the app can also sync identified songs straight into Apple Music, a real boon for users of that particular music streaming service.

The Shazam app is available as a free download from the App Store and is a great addition for anyone who sometimes hears a song on the radio or in a bar and wishes that they could just remember what it was. It's great for identifying new songs that you like but don't know, too.