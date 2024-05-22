Apple's iOS 18 could change the way the Music app switches songs forever

A new report claims that there are changes coming in iOS 18 that will include a new, smarter song transition feature later this year.

There have been a ton of new rumors floating around in the last few weeks that suggest the upcoming iOS 18 iPhone software update will be a big one, bringing with it a slew of new AI-powered features. Now, a new report has shared more details about what IOS 18 will have to offer and for once, it isn't something to do with Apple's newfound focus on AI.

AppleInsider has been sharing various tidbits about the expected iOS 18 features of late and now a new report suggests that Apple is planning some new changes to the way the Music app works on iPhones.

The report, which cites unnamed people familiar with Apple's pre-release software, claims that a new audio passthrough feature is coming to Apple Music and QuickTime player. It will only be available on supported hardware and nobody knows what that hardware will be just yet, and details are also unclear as well. The report says that it appears to relate to spatial audio.

Another change is something called smart transitions. This appears to be built on top of the existing crossfade option that makes the Music app fade one song out and the other one in seamlessly. The new feature will give music fans the option to adjust the duration of the crossfade effect, we're told, with anywhere from a single second to 12 seconds offered as options. We're told that the existing crossfade option will remain, however.

Apple is expected to debut the iOS 18 software update at WWDC on June 10 before making it available to the world this September alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. We can expect to learn more about the new update next month with developers then able to test the software as well.