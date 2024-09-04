Windows 11 gets a gamepad keyboard for Xbox controllers in preview - a good sign for handhelds?

Virtual keyboard for Windows 11 now has a gamepad layout for typing with a controller, which could be useful for Windows gaming portables down the line.

Windows 11 is getting a new layout for its virtual keyboard specifically tailored to allow those with a gamepad to type on it using the peripheral.

2

New gamepad keyboard layout option is rolling out to testers in the Beta channel (Image Credit: Microsoft)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The nifty innovation for those of us who like to use an Xbox controller with their PC has been introduced with the latest Windows 11 preview build in beta. Build 22635 actually came out last week, but has just been updated with this additional piece of functionality.

Microsoft tells us:

"We're beginning to roll out a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 that supports the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type."

This includes 'button accelerators' meaning shortcuts, so using the X button for backspace, for example, or Y for the space bar, and Microsoft has rejigged the keyboard layout so the keys are vertically aligned for "better controller navigation patterns."

This will certainly be useful in certain scenarios, such as PC gamers playing on their living room TV, maybe using a long HDMI cable, so they can navigate Windows 11 with their wireless Xbox controller (without needing to worry about hooking up a keyboard, or mouse).

Beyond this, it could be another piece of the puzzle to make Windows 11 handhelds better, giving owners of devices like the ASUS ROG Ally a way of interacting more easily with the desktop operating system's interface via controller sticks and buttons. (Yes, you can use the touchscreen to type on the ROG Ally, and other portables with a touchscreen, but not everyone's keen on the idea, and some find it clunky unless the handheld is placed down on a stable surface).