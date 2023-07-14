Hubble telescope photographs 'cosmic monster' showing off the magic of space

NASA and the ESA's Hubble Space Telescope has pointed its instruments at a 'cosmic monster' located eight billion light years away from Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has taken to its website to share an image of a "cosmic monster" lurking out in deep space.

NASA and the ESA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed a galaxy cluster called eMACS J1353.7+4329, which is located eight billion light years away from Earth within the constellation Canes Venatici.

According to the ESA blog post highlighting the photograph, eMACS J1353.7+4329 is a "cosmic monster in the making" as it consists of two elliptical galaxy clusters that are on the verge of colliding together to form one super galaxy cluster.

The image shows hundreds of galaxies, each with a glowing orange halo around its bright inner cores. There is a star located on the right side of the image, and according to the ESAs, its four long spikes are diffraction spikes caused by Hubble's instruments.