All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Hubble telescope photographs 'cosmic monster' showing off the magic of space

NASA and the ESA's Hubble Space Telescope has pointed its instruments at a 'cosmic monster' located eight billion light years away from Earth.

Hubble telescope photographs 'cosmic monster' showing off the magic of space
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The European Space Agency (ESA) has taken to its website to share an image of a "cosmic monster" lurking out in deep space.

Hubble telescope photographs 'cosmic monster' showing off the magic of space 15565
Open Gallery 2

NASA and the ESA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed a galaxy cluster called eMACS J1353.7+4329, which is located eight billion light years away from Earth within the constellation Canes Venatici.

According to the ESA blog post highlighting the photograph, eMACS J1353.7+4329 is a "cosmic monster in the making" as it consists of two elliptical galaxy clusters that are on the verge of colliding together to form one super galaxy cluster.

The image shows hundreds of galaxies, each with a glowing orange halo around its bright inner cores. There is a star located on the right side of the image, and according to the ESAs, its four long spikes are diffraction spikes caused by Hubble's instruments.

"Gravitational lensing is a dramatic example of Einstein's general theory of relativity in action. A celestial body such as a galaxy cluster is sufficiently massive to distort space-time, which causes the path of light around the object to be visibly bent as if by a vast lens," ESA officials wrote in the statement.

"Gravitational lensing can also magnify distant objects, allowing astronomers to observe objects that would otherwise be too faint and too far away to be detected. It can also distort the images of background galaxies, turning them into streaks of light. The first hints of gravitational lensing are already visible in this image as bright arcs which mingle with the throng of galaxies in eMACS J1353.7+4329," added the ESA.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99$64.99$69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$68.00
$68.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2023 at 5:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:esahubble.org, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.