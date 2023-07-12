AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 is now available to download, a one-stop-shop for AMD tech

AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 released, and it combines all AMD tech for game developers in a single package. From FSR to brand new tech like FidelityFX Blur.

The AMD FidelityFX Software Development Kit (SDK) is now available for developers to download. It gives them an easy one-stop solution for adding AMD FidelityFX tech into games like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 1.1 and FSR 2.2.1) and AMD FidelityFX CACAO (AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion).

2

Three new AMD FidelityFX tools for game developers.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"The AMD FidelityFX SDK is the result of our aim to bring simplicity, structure, and consistency into all our great AMD FidelityFX technologies," writes AMD in the announcement, which also introduces three brand new FidelityFX tech for developers (and gamers) to play with.

The first is AMD FidelityFX Blur 1.0, a hardware-based "gaussian blur technique" for creating more cinematic visuals. The second is AMD FidelityFX Depth of Field 1.0, which is about recreating the "bokeh depth of field effect produced by camera lenses." Finally, there's AMD FidelityFX Lens 1.0, which also adds access to cinematic tools like chromatic aberration, vignette, and film-grain effects to in-game visuals.

"As our AMD FidelityFX technologies have grown and become more widely used, we recognized there were many ways we could improve the experience for developers looking to integrate them," adds AMD. "The AMD FidelityFX SDK is the result of our aim to bring simplicity, structure, and consistency into all our great AMD FidelityFX technologies."

This now brings the total number of tools included in the AMD FidelityFX Software Development Kit (SDK) to 13, as follows:

AMD FidelityFX Blur 1.0

AMD FidelityFX Depth of Field 1.0

AMD FidelityFX Lens 1.0

AMD FidelityFX CACAO (aka AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion) 1.3

AMD FidelityFX CAS 1.1

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 1 and 2)

AMD FidelityFX LPM (aka AMD FidelityFX HDR Mapper) 1.3

AMD FidelityFX Parallel Sort 1.2

AMD FidelityFX SPD (aka AMD FidelityFX Downsampler) 2.1

AMD FidelityFX SSSR (aka AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections) 1.4 and AMD FidelityFX Denoiser 1.2

AMD FidelityFX Variable Shading 1.1

AMD FidelityFX Hybrid Reflections 1.1

AMD FidelityFX Hybrid Shadows 1.1

Alongside the SDK release, AMD has also provided extensive documentation for developers looking to implement any featured technologies - with full source code and binaries available on GitHub.