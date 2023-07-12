All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 is now available to download, a one-stop-shop for AMD tech

AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 released, and it combines all AMD tech for game developers in a single package. From FSR to brand new tech like FidelityFX Blur.

AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 is now available to download, a one-stop-shop for AMD tech
Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

The AMD FidelityFX Software Development Kit (SDK) is now available for developers to download. It gives them an easy one-stop solution for adding AMD FidelityFX tech into games like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 1.1 and FSR 2.2.1) and AMD FidelityFX CACAO (AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion).

Three new AMD FidelityFX tools for game developers.
Open Gallery 2

Three new AMD FidelityFX tools for game developers.

"The AMD FidelityFX SDK is the result of our aim to bring simplicity, structure, and consistency into all our great AMD FidelityFX technologies," writes AMD in the announcement, which also introduces three brand new FidelityFX tech for developers (and gamers) to play with.

The first is AMD FidelityFX Blur 1.0, a hardware-based "gaussian blur technique" for creating more cinematic visuals. The second is AMD FidelityFX Depth of Field 1.0, which is about recreating the "bokeh depth of field effect produced by camera lenses." Finally, there's AMD FidelityFX Lens 1.0, which also adds access to cinematic tools like chromatic aberration, vignette, and film-grain effects to in-game visuals.

"As our AMD FidelityFX technologies have grown and become more widely used, we recognized there were many ways we could improve the experience for developers looking to integrate them," adds AMD. "The AMD FidelityFX SDK is the result of our aim to bring simplicity, structure, and consistency into all our great AMD FidelityFX technologies."

This now brings the total number of tools included in the AMD FidelityFX Software Development Kit (SDK) to 13, as follows:

  • AMD FidelityFX Blur 1.0
  • AMD FidelityFX Depth of Field 1.0
  • AMD FidelityFX Lens 1.0
  • AMD FidelityFX CACAO (aka AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion) 1.3
  • AMD FidelityFX CAS 1.1
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 1 and 2)
  • AMD FidelityFX LPM (aka AMD FidelityFX HDR Mapper) 1.3
  • AMD FidelityFX Parallel Sort 1.2
  • AMD FidelityFX SPD (aka AMD FidelityFX Downsampler) 2.1
  • AMD FidelityFX SSSR (aka AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections) 1.4 and AMD FidelityFX Denoiser 1.2
  • AMD FidelityFX Variable Shading 1.1
  • AMD FidelityFX Hybrid Reflections 1.1
  • AMD FidelityFX Hybrid Shadows 1.1

Alongside the SDK release, AMD has also provided extensive documentation for developers looking to implement any featured technologies - with full source code and binaries available on GitHub.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$899.99
- - -
Buy
$982.38
$977.04 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2023 at 9:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gpuopen.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.