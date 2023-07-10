BioWare writer leaves after 21 years with the studio

Jay Watamaniuk, who helped write Mass Effect, Anthem, and Star Wars The Old Republic, has left BioWare after more than 21 years with the RPG developer.

BioWare loses another long-time employee that helped define its landmark RPGs.

Days ago, Jay Watamaniuk announced that he's leaving BioWare after more than 21 years of writing stories and content for some of BioWare's biggest games.

"Alas, my 21 year journey with BioWare has come to an end. I wanted to thank the exceptional team of writers who taught me the business of creation with empathy, patience and humour. Whatever the future holds, my work will be forever shaped by their lessons. It was a privilege," Watamaniuk said on Twitter.

During his multi-decade tenure, Watamaniuk served as community manager for 7 years before moving to an associate writer position to help pen Mass Effect 2's Lair of the Shadowbroker DLC. He served as a writer for BioWare for 12 years, moving from ME2 on to Mass Effect 3's DLC and created multi-branching story paths for Mass Effect 2 characters in the game. Moving on to Mass Effect Andromeda, Watamaniuk worked on pre-production of the action RPG and helped conceptualize characters and missions. He also had a hand in Anthem, helping fabricate the complex nature of forming characters and lore for a new IP, including leading the game's narrative group on exploration and side quest content.

Watamaniuk also went on to become a senior writer for BioWare's wildly popular (and apparently, most profitable game) Star Wars The Old Republic MMORPG, helping give life to expansion content.

His departure marks a number of high-profile losses for the games company over recent years, possibly due to overall churn rates as well as two back-to-back critical misses with Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem.

Watamaniuk's departure in particular may have more to do with BioWare's recent decision to hand off development of Star Wars The Old Republic to a third-party development studio called Broadsword Online Games, with a sizable portion of the original Old Republic team moving over to the new studio. BioWare is now exclusively focused on singleplayer games.

Here's a list of the major BioWare departures over recent years:

Noteworthy BioWare Departures