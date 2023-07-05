GTA V returns to Game Pass for the third time, Take-Two obviously a believer in subscriptions

Grand Theft Auto V has returned to Xbox Game Pass for the third time, showing that publishers are interested in taking advantage of the subscription.

One of the most popular video games in history is returning to Xbox Game Pass for the third time.

Today, Microsoft made a surprise announcement: GTA V is back on Xbox Game Pass, and it includes the higher-end Xbox Series X/S upgraded version as well. This marks the third time that Rockstar's best-selling Grand Theft Auto has been on the platform, and it really underlines how some publishers see the subscription service.

We've heard a lot of negative aspects about Xbox Game Pass and how the service cannibalizes game sales. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan even went so far as to say that Game Pass is 'value-destructive.' While cannibalization is indeed an undesirable effect of the service, Xbox Game Pass can actually help elongate and boost earnings for older games. That's especially true for evergreen catalog games like GTA V, where a series of rotating promos on subscription services has actually helped push franchise revenues.

Research and analysis shows that Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues have actually increased on a quarter-by-quarter basis shortly after the game was added to subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

Let's take a closer look.

Grand Theft Auto V was added to PlayStation Plus in October 2019, which coincides with the Q3 FY20 period of Take-Two Interactive's business calendar.

Throughout Q3'20, GTA V revenues went from $170 million to $179 million, showing a $9 million increase. Remember that PS Plus games are only available for one month, whereas the entire Q3 period encompasses 3 months. The effect of the freebie is indeed cumulative, though, and once a player has unlocked the game on PS Plus, they can keep it forever as long as they maintain an active subscription. This is a major differentiating factor between PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass' library and we will definitely see spending that was catalyzed from the PS Plus freebie carry over to other periods, so keep that in mind.

Then GTA V was added to Xbox Game Pass on January 3, 2020. In this quarter, Q4 FY20, GTA franchise revenues went from $179 million to $210 million. Now remember, there is a cumulative effect from PlayStation Plus' freebie from the quarter prior, so we can't discern how much of these revenues were generated on Xbox and PC versus PlayStation.

(Revenues went to further push to a massive $263 million during the quarter the game was offered for free on the Epic Game Store).

Something similar happened the second time GTA V was added to Game Pass. The game came to Game Pass for the second time on April 8, 2021, and total GTA franchise revenues went from $253 million a quarter prior to $274 million during the period when GTA V was offered the second time on Game Pass.

Now that GTA franchise revenues are dropping comparatively year-over-year--they dipped to $196 million--Take-Two has once again re-released GTA V on Game Pass as a strategy to hopefully boost both game sales and in-game monetization through Grand Theft Auto Online.

This shows that publishers are indeed willing to support Xbox Game Pass when it suits them, and to use the service as a strategic mechanism to help elongate and invigorate catalog games...especially those with lucrative online modes.

Just don't ever expect to see Grand Theft Auto 6 or any other major Take-Two AAA game release day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.