Take-Two still thinks day-and-date games on Xbox Game Pass is irrational for its business

Don't expect big Take-Two games like Grand Theft Auto 6, NBA 2K, or BioShock to ever release day one on a subscription like Xbox Game Pass, CEO indicates.

Published
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

Microsoft is making a big subscription bet by launching Black Ops 6 day one on Xbox Game Pass...but that gambit doesn't make sense for everyone.

Take-Two still thinks day-and-date games on Xbox Game Pass is irrational for its business 8
Open Gallery 3

Take-Two is a believer in game subscriptions...but only where it makes sense. Case in point: GTA+ was introduced by Rockstar Games and has seen tremendous growth since launch. Plus, we've also seen GTA franchise revenues get a material boost after GTA V and GTA Online were included on services like Xbox Game Pass.

But there's a big difference in how publishers like Take-Two see subscriptions versus companies like Microsoft. Take-Two will only include evergreen games on subscription services. Microsoft, however, launches its games day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in an attempt to A) change consumers behaviors towards digital-first subscriptions, and B) grow said subscription over time. Take-Two, however, has no vested interest in jeopardizing full game sales in this way--would anyone actually buy, say, GTA 6 if they could subscribe to Game Pass for a month and play it that way instead?

GTA saw an earnings boost when GTA V was on Game Pass, but the game is 11 years old and not a new 'frontline title.'
Open Gallery 3

GTA saw an earnings boost when GTA V was on Game Pass, but the game is 11 years old and not a new 'frontline title.'

It's not something that makes rational sense for a publisher like Take-Two Interactive, who, despite making a significant amount of its revenue from recurrent consumer spending (a fancy word for microtransactions), still relies heavily on consumers actually buying the games upfront.

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had this to say about Black Ops 6, Xbox Game Pass, and his general thoughts on day-and-date releases:

"I think that offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time. No, it won't affect our decisions because our decisions are rational."

These words echo those spoken by Zelnick back in November 2022, where he said that day-and-date releases were a "big missed opportunity" for publishers like Take-Two.

"I think the the secondary skepticism was whether or not it made sense to offer frontline titles day and date with titles on a subscription service. I don't think that ever made sense, I still don't think it makes sense," Zelnick said at the time.

Buy at Amazon

EA SPORTS College Football 25 - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$65.98
$67.17 $69.00 -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/11/2024 at 7:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags