All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
TRENDING: Video goes viral showing how the OceanGate submersible imploded

iOS 17 will finally open the iPhone's best video camera feature to all apps

Apple's iOS 17 is going to give third-party apps access to the Camera app's Cinematic video recording mode that was introduced alongside the iPhone 13.

iOS 17 will finally open the iPhone's best video camera feature to all apps
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Apple's iOS 17 update will roll out to the world this fall after being announced at WWDC 2023 on June 5, and it's already shaping up to be a big improvement for a number of reasons. One of those has to do with the way third-party apps can record video, giving them the same controls as the official Apple Camera app.

Those controls bring Cinematic mode to all third-party apps that want to access it, according to a new report. Developers are already able to download the beta and begin building their apps against the latest iOS 17 SDK, and it's likely that they're doing just that. As a result, we should expect to see new apps make use of Cinematic mode for the first time later this year.

iOS 17 will finally open the iPhone's best video camera feature to all apps 02
Open Gallery 2

Apple's Cinematic mode was announced as part of the iPhone 13 launch and only works on those phones and newer models. It's designed to mimic the rack focus technique used by videographers who manually switch focus from something in the foreground or background to create a depth-of-field effect.

Currently, Cinematic mode is only available to those who use the Camera app on their iPhone with third-party apps locked out. But with the news that's changing, we can expect some of the most popular iPhone videography apps to take advantage of this feature.

It's also possible that Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will build on the existing Cinematic mode when they are announced later this year, likely in or around September. That's also when the iOS 17 update is expected to ship, too.

Buy at Amazon

Renewed iPhone 12 mini

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$400.00
$390.31 - -
Buy
-
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2023 at 8:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.