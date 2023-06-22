All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's cage fight challenge, Vegas Octagon named as location

Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be up for a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, who accepted his challenge by responding, 'send me location'.

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's cage fight challenge, Vegas Octagon named as location
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Elon Musk has challenged Meta and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, Zuckerberg has accepted, and a location has been mentioned.

The saga began when Musk said that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg on a post that was discussing rumors that Meta is preparing to launch a Twitter-killer called "Threads". The rumors suggested that this new app was Meta's "response to Twitter" and would allow Instagram users to automatically migrate all their followers/user information, making the transition seamless.

Musk wrote, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be "sane". Was worried there for a moment 😅". Followed by, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol", which sparked a response from Zuckerberg, who posted on his Instagram Story, the below image that says "Send me location". Musk promptly responded by writing, "Vegas Octagon" and explained that he has a special move called "the walrus" where he lays on top of his victim and "do nothing".

Mark Zuckerberg "Send Me Location" response
Mark Zuckerberg "Send Me Location" response

It truly would be a spectacle to watch if Musk ended up following through with an octagon fight with Zuckerberg. However, I don't think Musk's walrus tactic would serve him too well especially considering that Zuckerberg has been training martial arts for quite some time now, while also gaining significant muscle mass. Zuckerberg's sparring clips have even impressed the likes of Joe Rogan and other UFC experts.

While it sounds like it would never happen, Musk wrote on his Twitter, "The most entertaining outcome is the most likely."

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, boingboing.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

