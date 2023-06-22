All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk responds to claims SpaceX is involved in the missing Titanic submarine

Elon Musk's SpaceX is involved in OceanGate's missing submarine, which contains five individuals that are on an expedition to the Titanic.

Elon Musk responds to claims SpaceX is involved in the missing Titanic submarine
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

The world is patiently awaiting news of the OceanGate submarine and its five passengers that lost communication with the outside world as it plummeted to 12,500 feet below the surface to observe the Titanic wreck.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has been caught up in the news surrounding the missing submarine, with reports stating that the submarine used SpaceX's Starlink service to provide an internet connection while it was out at sea. The reports cited a tweet from OceanGate Expeditions that announced it was using Starlink to acquire an internet connection necessary "to make our #Titanic dive operations a success."

Musk responded to a tweet by Snopes that brought Musk's name into the ongoing situation by pointing out that he is the CEO of SpaceX, the company behind Starlink. Musk said in response to the tweet, "You can't even run a good psy op". Notably, many people thought that an inefficient Starlink connection was the reason why communications dropped out between the submarine and the research vessel it launched from.

However, these claims are false. Starlink operates in the 10.7 to 12.7 GHz band, and the 2.45GHz band can penetrate water <8cm but falls off with increasing frequency the deeper it goes. Meaning Starlink cannot be used to communicate with a submarine that is traveling miles below the surface of the ocean.

"There is no such thing as internet service several miles underneath the fucking ocean. snopes is as viciously partisan and 'fake' as any conspiracy subreddit i've ever encountered," writes Mike Solana.

NEWS SOURCE:independent.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

