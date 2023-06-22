Elon Musk responds to claims SpaceX is involved in the missing Titanic submarine

Elon Musk's SpaceX is involved in OceanGate's missing submarine, which contains five individuals that are on an expedition to the Titanic.

The world is patiently awaiting news of the OceanGate submarine and its five passengers that lost communication with the outside world as it plummeted to 12,500 feet below the surface to observe the Titanic wreck.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has been caught up in the news surrounding the missing submarine, with reports stating that the submarine used SpaceX's Starlink service to provide an internet connection while it was out at sea. The reports cited a tweet from OceanGate Expeditions that announced it was using Starlink to acquire an internet connection necessary "to make our #Titanic dive operations a success."

Musk responded to a tweet by Snopes that brought Musk's name into the ongoing situation by pointing out that he is the CEO of SpaceX, the company behind Starlink. Musk said in response to the tweet, "You can't even run a good psy op". Notably, many people thought that an inefficient Starlink connection was the reason why communications dropped out between the submarine and the research vessel it launched from.

However, these claims are false. Starlink operates in the 10.7 to 12.7 GHz band, and the 2.45GHz band can penetrate water <8cm but falls off with increasing frequency the deeper it goes. Meaning Starlink cannot be used to communicate with a submarine that is traveling miles below the surface of the ocean.