Australian government to restrict access to online games like Fortnite for children under 16

The current Australian government is looking to implement a ban access to social media platforms and online games for all children under a certain age.

The Australian government is set to propose a new bill that would force social media platforms to restrict children's access to them, with the specific age still to be confirmed. The legislation will be presented to the Australian federal parliament before the next election, with several reports indicating that the age restriction will be set to 16 and that online games will be included.

With chat functionality, games like Fortnite, Overwatch 2, and others will be treated the same as X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. "No government is going to be able to protect every child from every threat - but we have to do all we can," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said ahead of the announcement. "Parents are worried sick about this. We know they're working without a map - no generation has faced this challenge before."

The bill would require social media platforms and game publishers like Epic to use available technology and processes to restrict access to games and platforms like Facebook. It sounds like it would be more than a simple, "Yes, I am totally an adult, so let me in" check.

The ban would also apply to incredibly popular games, including Roblox and Minecraft, that are played explicitly by children under the age of 16. Exactly how all of this will be enforced remains to be seen. There has been word from some sources close to the political scene in Australia that have mentioned that game publishers or companies might be able to apply for an exemption - in that Epic could push to get Fortnite excluded from the new bill, assuming it passes into law.

