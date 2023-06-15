All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

The iPhone 15 could be getting a familiar camera upgrade

The iPhone 15 could be getting a new 48-megapixel camera just like the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to a new report that is good news for everyone.

The iPhone 15 could be getting a familiar camera upgrade
Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be announced later this year and if that's the case, we can expect four new models to arrive. Now, we're being told that two of those models are going to get camera upgrades that were previously limited to only the Pro iPhones.

According to the report by IT Home citing supply chain sources, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both get new 48-megapixel cameras. Those cameras are currently available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but not the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 colors - image: apple.com
Open Gallery 2

iPhone 14 colors - image: apple.com

With that in mind, it would appear that Apple is going to change its previous method of only giving the Pro iPhones the new camera sensors. If that's the case then iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus buyers can look forward to more detailed images as well as support for 48-megapixel ProRAW photos.

As for the Pro iPhones, rumors already point to Apple giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max the company's first periscope lens, enabling a higher level of zoom. If the rumors are true the zoom levels could be increased significantly, going all the way to as high as 6x optical zoom for the first time. The iPhone 15 Pro isn't expected to get the same feature. But the iPhone 16 Pro could jump on the periscope bandwagon in 2024, if other rumors turn out to be true.

All four new iPhones are expected to debut in or around September, likely alongside the Apple Watch 9, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an updated Apple Watch Ultra.

Buy at Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 12 mini

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$400.00
- - -
Buy
-
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2023 at 6:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ithome.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.