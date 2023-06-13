All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the most expensive iPhone in history

Buying an iPhone 15 Pro Max looks set to break the bank according to a new report, and the 1TB model is going to be the most expensive yet.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the most expensive iPhone in history
Published
1 minute & 1 second read time

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup later in 2023, likely around the first couple of weeks of September. And now a new report suggests that prices are going up across the board.

While the report believes that all of the 2023 iPhones will be more expensive than those that they replace, it's the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max that could make the eyes water. According to Economic Daily News, the phone will cost around $1,800 which would make it the most expensive iPhone to date.

iPhone 14 Pro Max - image: apple.com
Open Gallery 2

iPhone 14 Pro Max - image: apple.com

Not that buying any of the other iPhones will be a cheap endeavor, though. It's thought that all of the iPhones will see a price hike of as much as 20% depending on the model in question.

The price increase story appears to have originated from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives who told Barrons that he expects Apple to increase its prices this year. Bush correctly predicted an international price hike for the iPhone 14 lineup before it was confirmed in late 2022, so it's possible that he is accurate once more.

As for why the price is going up, Ives believes that Apple's expected switch away from Lighting will be part of the reason. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be the first to switch to USB-C for charging and data transfer. Other components are thought to be increasing in price as well, including the A17 chip that is expected to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Buy at Amazon

Renewed iPhone 14

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$673.94
$673.94 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2023 at 8:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:money.udn.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.