Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders hit #9 on PlayStation Store's best-sellers

Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game may be doing solid pre-order numbers on the PlayStation Store as the game clocks in at #9 on the best-sellers list.

Ubisoft's upcoming scoundrel-simulator Star Wars Outlaws may be pulling in solid pre-order numbers on PS5, updated PlayStation Store data indicates.

Star Wars Outlaws appears to be doing well on the PS Store. A quick look at the best-selling games on Sony's digital storefront shows that Ubisoft's third-person Star Wars game is in the top 10 games on the list, clocking it at #9, with mega-hits like NBA 2K25, GTA V, and Roblox taking a few spots above it.

This is a good sign for potential strong pre-orders for Star Wars Outlaws, at least in its current position on the charts. It's also interesting to note that reviews for the game have recently dropped and Outlaws has garnered a 77 rating on Metacritic with generally positive reviews.

We couldn't find any data on Star Wars Outlaws on the Xbox Store's top lists, and it's possible that pre-orders aren't actually included on Xbox's best-sellers charts.

And, of course, Star Wars Outlaws is not being sold on Steam as per pre-existing contracts.

Instead, Ubisoft is selling the space sim on its first-party Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft will give details on Star Wars Outlaws' sales performance in its Q2 earnings call, but from the onset, things are looking positive for the game insofar as PlayStation 5 pre-orders. Exact sales and figures remain unknown at this time and concrete info may not be available for weeks after launch.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available soon on August 30, 2024 for $69.99 on all platforms.