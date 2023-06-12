All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
UFO crash lands in Las Vegas backyard, police release bodycam footage

Authorities have released bodycam footage and the 911 audio of police responding to a family claiming an alien spacecraft landed in their backyard.

Published
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

Multiple news outlets have reported on a family that claimed a UFO crash landed in their backyard, and the spacecraft contained non-human subjects that stood as tall as 10 feet.

Authorities responded to a call made by a family on May 1 in Las Vegas that dialed 911 to report a spacecraft crash landing in their backyard. The 911 audio has been released by police, and you can hear the caller recounting the events, starting by saying he was working on his truck in his backyard with his brother and dad when they saw an object fall down out of the sky and land in their big lot. The caller recounts the object having lights, and when it crash landed, they all felt a "big impact".

The caller went on to say they began to hear "a lot of footsteps near us", and then they saw a lifeform inside the spacecraft that had "big eyes" and was "looking right at us". Additionally, the caller said that these creatures were massive, measuring anywhere between eight and ten feet in height. One of them was spotted outside of the "equipment," and the other was spotted inside the craft.

"We just see in the corner of our eye something fall down from the sky, and it was with lights, and when it hit down there was like a big impact, and we felt like an energy? And then we hear like a lot of footsteps near us. And then - we have, like, big- a big equipment, and we see there's a, there's like an eight-foot person beside it and another one's inside, and it has big eyes and it's looking at us," the caller tells the 911 dispatcher. "They're very large. They're like eight foot, nine foot, 10 foot."

"And they're not human. One-hundred percent, they're not human," said the caller

Police arriving on the scene conducted a preliminary investigation and were unable to find anything, with officials saying the close was closed as it was deemed "unfounded". These wild claims from families come only days after former intelligence official and now whistleblower, David Grusch, alleged the US government has already captured non-human spacecrafts and more.

NEWS SOURCES:marca.com, nbcsandiego.com, abc7news.com, canberratimes.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

