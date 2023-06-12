Pentagon UFO whistleblower claims US government has covered up aliens murdering people

Dave Grusch, the Pentagon UFO whistleblower, has said secret US programs have encountered non-human intelligence that may have harmed or murdered humans.

Former intelligence official David Grusch has sounded the alarm on what he describes as secret US military programs that involve officials recovering a crash-landed alien spacecraft that contained non-human intelligent lifeforms.

Grusch has appeared in a few interviews where he outlined his claims to the best of his ability, saying that there are secret government programs being hidden from Congress. Additionally, Grusch claims he has provided proof of these secret government programs that involved US military recovering a non-human spacecraft and encountering non-human intelligence. This proof was sent to both the Inspector General and Congress.

One of the most shocking claims made by Grusch was during a News Nation exclusive interview where he responded to being asked if human beings have been harmed or killed by a non-human intelligence. Grusch says, "While I can't get into the specifics because that would reveal certain US classified operations. I was briefed by a few individuals on the program that there were malevolent events like that."

The interviewer reiterated the question, saying, "Now I'm scared. People have just heard you say, non-humans may well have murdered human beings". Grusch replies by saying, "That seems to be the case at one point".

As for the recovered spacecraft, Grusch says Congress has proof of objects that are of "exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin)," and the recovered material "includes intact and partially intact vehicles. These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed."

