Las Vegas Sphere owners plan to spawn smaller 5,000-seat mini spheres

The owners behind the $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere are planning on creating smaller 'mini-Spheres' that would be able to seat 5,000 people.

TL;DR: Sphere Entertainment plans to expand by creating smaller spherical venues seating around 5,000 people, compared to the larger Las Vegas Sphere. These mini-Spheres would be more cost-effective, require less space, and attract artists who can fill smaller venues. No construction timeline or locations have been announced yet. Sphere Entertainment plans to expand by creating smaller spherical venues seating around 5,000 people, compared to the larger Las Vegas Sphere. These mini-Spheres would be more cost-effective, require less space, and attract artists who can fill smaller venues. No construction timeline or locations have been announced yet.

The Las Vegas Sphere may soon get little brother and sister spheres as the company behind the $2.3 billion project is looking to expand its offerings into smaller spherical venues.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sphere Entertainment's Executive Chairman and CEO James Doland recently spoke to industry analysts and informed them the company is looking into smaller Sphere's that would seat approximately 5,000 people, which is considerably smaller than the Las Vegas Sphere, which on paper can seat about 17,600, but could probably fit as many as 20,000 people standing.

Notably, these smaller spheres would require less property and parking, would be cheaper to build, and would likely attract many more artists that can necessarily fill the Las Vegas Sphere but can comfortably sell out 5,000 seats. There is also another barrier to entry the public may not consider when an artist wants to book the Las Vegas Sphere, and that is the considerable investment in producing custom-made video content for the 160,000-square-foot LED screen.

As for the mini-Spheres, the project planners are looking at providing a similar experience with the screen but scaled down with giant wrap-around screens. At the moment there isn't any plans for when these mini-Spheres will begin construction, or where they would be located.