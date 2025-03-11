All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Las Vegas Sphere owners plan to spawn smaller 5,000-seat mini spheres

The owners behind the $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere are planning on creating smaller 'mini-Spheres' that would be able to seat 5,000 people.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sphere Entertainment plans to expand by creating smaller spherical venues seating around 5,000 people, compared to the larger Las Vegas Sphere. These mini-Spheres would be more cost-effective, require less space, and attract artists who can fill smaller venues. No construction timeline or locations have been announced yet.

The Las Vegas Sphere may soon get little brother and sister spheres as the company behind the $2.3 billion project is looking to expand its offerings into smaller spherical venues.

Sphere Entertainment's Executive Chairman and CEO James Doland recently spoke to industry analysts and informed them the company is looking into smaller Sphere's that would seat approximately 5,000 people, which is considerably smaller than the Las Vegas Sphere, which on paper can seat about 17,600, but could probably fit as many as 20,000 people standing.

Notably, these smaller spheres would require less property and parking, would be cheaper to build, and would likely attract many more artists that can necessarily fill the Las Vegas Sphere but can comfortably sell out 5,000 seats. There is also another barrier to entry the public may not consider when an artist wants to book the Las Vegas Sphere, and that is the considerable investment in producing custom-made video content for the 160,000-square-foot LED screen.

As for the mini-Spheres, the project planners are looking at providing a similar experience with the screen but scaled down with giant wrap-around screens. At the moment there isn't any plans for when these mini-Spheres will begin construction, or where they would be located.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, avinteractive.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

