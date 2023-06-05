Hideo Kojima impressed with Apple's gaming tech, will bring future games to Mac

Metal Gear Solid developer Hideo Kojima is so impressed with Apple's new Mac gaming technologies and toolkits that he plans to bring future games.

Today Apple and Hideo Kojima announced that Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to the Mac in 2023, and Kojima also plans to bring future games to the platform as well.

Apple is mostly known for productivity and not gaming, but the introduction of its new Metal 3 tech has attracted some developers to release newer titles on Mac, including Capcom with Resident Evil Village. Now Kojima Productions is bringing Death Stranding to Mac.

Apple's latest WWDC 2023 showcase highlighted a new feature called Game Mode that's coming to Macs this year. Game Mode optimizes and prioritizes CPU and GPU to help streamline frame rates, while also reducing controller input latency by doubling Bluetooth sampling rates. Apple also announced a new Metal game porting toolkit that makes it "even easier for developers to port their games from other platforms" through simpler conversion processes.

That's when Hideo Kojima took the stage to announce Death Stranding's Mac launch, while also potentially hinting at a Mac release of Death Stranding 2--and other future Kojima Productions titles.

Here's what Kojima said: