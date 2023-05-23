Intellivision Amico update: 'We can't solely depend on a console business model'

Intellivision's new CEO Phil Adams delivers an update on the company's controversial Amico games console...and things don't sound great.

After record highs during the pandemic, the games industry is being hit by a great contraction point that has led to mass layoffs across multiple companies and entertainment sectors. Digital giants are laying off thousands of workers, and gaming has also been hit hard by current inflation-driven market economics, leading giants like Electronic Arts and Microsoft to make staff reductions.

The current market is making it harder for new entrants to break in, especially those that aspire to make their own video games console like Intellivision. Much like the Atari VCS, the Intellivision Amico always sounded like an iffy bet, and it didn't help that Intellivision had also made significant layoffs while also previously delaying the Amico console refunds.

Now over a year after former CEO Tommy Tallarico stepped down, Intellivision has delivered a new update on its plans for the future. In short, the company says it can no longer rely exclusively on the Amico console platform and will now instead license its IPs out to third-party studios/publishers while also releasing its Amico titles on other platforms like mobile.

Intellivision's current CEO Phil Adams says that the company still plans to release the Amico console. To remind fans, investors, and gamers that a console is on the way, Intellivision released a new promo video that shows a father and son playing Shark Shark together on the platform.

Check below for the full update that was issued by Intellivision:

