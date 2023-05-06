All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Counter-Strike sets new 1.8 million peak players record

More than a decade later and Counter-Strike is still the top most-played game on Steam, and recently just broke a new massive 1.8 million peak players.

Counter-Strike sets new 1.8 million peak players record
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Over a decade after release, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is still shattering player records on Steam.

Counter-Strike sets new 1.8 million peak players record 1
Open Gallery 2

Counter-Strike just broke another peak player record with over 1.8 million gamers jumping in to play the game today. The record was set 7 hours ago and totals out to 1,818,773 million players throughout the day. Right now there are currently around 1.25 million players fragging it out in CS:GO on Steam.

Valve recently turned heads by announcing Counter-Strike 2, the next chapter in the shooter franchise that builds upon the massive success of the original. CS2 is built on Source 2 and features upgraded graphics, visuals, and effects, complete with high-performance servers that eliminate reliance on tick rates for moving, shooting, and throwing.

We have to wonder what will happen when both games are on the market at the same time, but Valve says that all CS:GO content will carry over to Counter-Strike 2, including unlocked skins and more:

Yes. All of your weapon finishes, stickers, and other CS:GO inventory items will be available to use in Counter-Strike 2.

Bring your entire CS:GO inventory with you to Counter-Strike 2. Not only will you keep every item you've collected over the years, but they'll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials.

In addition to supporting legacy models and finishes, all stock weapons have been upgraded with high-resolution models, and some weapon finishes take advantage of these new models.

CS2 is currently in testing phases on Steam and you can apply for access at this link here. The full game is due out Summer 2023.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2023 at 10:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.