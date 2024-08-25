Steam sets new all-time peak shortly after Black Myth: Wukong's launch

Steam sets a new record for users logged in and playing games at the same time shortly after the launch of hit Chinese action RPG Black Myth: Wukong.

Steam has increased its concurrent player count by over 500,000 users in the last month, new data from SteamDB reveals.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Valve's PC platform has now achieved a new all-time concurrent player record. According to updated figures from SteamDB, the distribution client has amassed a whopping 37.26 million users all logged into the service at the same time. All-time peak players reached a total of 37,266,324, up +657,292 users since July 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong, which has sold a total of 10 million copies across all platforms, may be a big driver for some of this growth. The game has proven to be wildly successful in China, and has been #1 on Steam's top-selling charts for days since Wukong's launch on August 19.

For reference, Black Myth: Wukong had over 2.1 million players in the last 24 hours, and at the time of writing, there are over 347,000 players right now. Counter-Strike 2 also logged 1.35 million players in the last 24-hour period.

Valve is also testing its new MOBA/third-person shooter Deadlock, which has also amassed tens of thousands of players--the game is currently in early testing.

Another interesting tidbit is taking a look at Valve's historical concurrent players from launch in 2004 to present. In the last 20 years, Steam has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of some 35%, showing just how much the storefront-and-client platform has grown in the last two decades.

It would be interesting to see geographical breakout data to see how many of these players are in regions like the United States, Europe, Japan, and China.