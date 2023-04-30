New iOS 17 renders show off app changes and more

Apple's iOS 17 update is set to make some big changes to the iPhone if you believe the rumors - new renders show some of those changes in action.

Apple is very much expected to announce the iOS 17 software update in June and now a new series of renders has shown us what we could perhaps expect when that happens.

We've already been told by various leaks to expect some changes to a number of key apps when iOS 17 rolls around, but these new renders show those changes in action. Specifically, those render show changes to the wallpapers, the Health app, and the Wallet app.

It is, however, important to consider the source of these leaks. They're from Twitter user @analyst941 who has been sharing various tidbits online in recent weeks. The leaker doesn't have a huge track record from which to draw a conclusion, although they did previously share details about the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island before it was officially unveiled. Keep that in mind, but also remember that we have yet to have any of this confirmed by Apple.

That said, the images shared do highlight some interesting changes. Tweaks to the way wallpapers are handled will reportedly make it possible to duplicate or share a wallpaper from within a single view while deleting wallpapers and rearranging them will also apparently get easier.

Over in the Wallet app, it looks like we can also expect some changes to the way the app functions. A new tabbed interface will separate cards from passes and keys, while the Health app is set to get a revamped favorites section that will look more similar to the Fitness app. That means that a card-style interface will display information like activity, heart rate, steps, sleep data, and more.

All of this will be confirmed or ruled out soon enough of course. The software will be announced during the WWDC23 event that will kick off on June 5, with the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV also getting their own software announcements. We're also expecting Apple to announce the new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as the much-vaunted mixed reality headset, thought to be called Reality Pro.

As for the software updates, including iOS 17, they're likely to go into developer beta immediately following their announcement with a public beta coming a few weeks later. After that, the software is expected to be released to the public in or around September assuming that Apple follows its tried and tested cadence from previous years.

September is also when we expect Apple to announce the entire iPhone 15 lineup alongside new Apple Watches, making for a busy few weeks for the company.