All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

New iOS 17 renders show off app changes and more

Apple's iOS 17 update is set to make some big changes to the iPhone if you believe the rumors - new renders show some of those changes in action.

New iOS 17 renders show off app changes and more
Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Apple is very much expected to announce the iOS 17 software update in June and now a new series of renders has shown us what we could perhaps expect when that happens.

We've already been told by various leaks to expect some changes to a number of key apps when iOS 17 rolls around, but these new renders show those changes in action. Specifically, those render show changes to the wallpapers, the Health app, and the Wallet app.

It is, however, important to consider the source of these leaks. They're from Twitter user @analyst941 who has been sharing various tidbits online in recent weeks. The leaker doesn't have a huge track record from which to draw a conclusion, although they did previously share details about the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island before it was officially unveiled. Keep that in mind, but also remember that we have yet to have any of this confirmed by Apple.

That said, the images shared do highlight some interesting changes. Tweaks to the way wallpapers are handled will reportedly make it possible to duplicate or share a wallpaper from within a single view while deleting wallpapers and rearranging them will also apparently get easier.

Over in the Wallet app, it looks like we can also expect some changes to the way the app functions. A new tabbed interface will separate cards from passes and keys, while the Health app is set to get a revamped favorites section that will look more similar to the Fitness app. That means that a card-style interface will display information like activity, heart rate, steps, sleep data, and more.

All of this will be confirmed or ruled out soon enough of course. The software will be announced during the WWDC23 event that will kick off on June 5, with the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV also getting their own software announcements. We're also expecting Apple to announce the new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as the much-vaunted mixed reality headset, thought to be called Reality Pro.

As for the software updates, including iOS 17, they're likely to go into developer beta immediately following their announcement with a public beta coming a few weeks later. After that, the software is expected to be released to the public in or around September assuming that Apple follows its tried and tested cadence from previous years.

September is also when we expect Apple to announce the entire iPhone 15 lineup alongside new Apple Watches, making for a busy few weeks for the company.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.