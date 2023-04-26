Sparkle returns to the GPU space with three new Intel Arc models

Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Sparkle is set to return to the discrete GPU market with new Intel Arc series graphics cards. Sparkle, which used to be an NVIDIA partner back in the day, stopped making GPUs in 2013 after the release of the GeForce GTX 700 series.

There's no word on why Sparkle is returning to the GPU market, but it's always great to see more companies release more models - especially for the relatively new Intel Arc series. Sparkle is releasing three Intel Arc graphics cards, with two Intel Arc A750 models and one Intel Arc A380 model - with Titan, Orc, and Elf naming.

Visually the cards follow the minimal look of the Intel Arc range, though the blue shroud does look really cool. The flagship Intel Arc A750 TITAN OC (it doesn't look like there's an A770 model just yet) features custom cooling and an LED light bar on the card that changes color based on the current temperature.

The main difference between the TITAN OC and the ORC OC looks is that the former comes with a factory overclock, and the latter features a more compact two-fan design. All three GPUs are mainstream or entry-level options. With Intel Arc Graphics drivers seeing massive improvements in recent months regarding in-game, API, and engine performance - the timing feels right.

Here's a breakdown of the specs.

Sparkle Intel Arc A750 TITAN OC

Graphics Boost Clock: 2300MHz

Xe-Core: 28

Ray Tracing Units: 28

Intel XMX Engines: 448

Xe Vector Engines: 448

Memory Size: 8GB GDDR6

Graphics Memory Interface: 256 bit

Graphics Memory Bandwidth: 512 GB/s

Sparkle Intel Arc A750 ORC OC

Graphics Boost Clock: 2200MHz

Xe-Core: 28

Ray Tracing Units: 28

Intel XMX Engines: 448

Xe Vector Engines: 448

Memory Size: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Interface: 256 bit

Graphics Memory Bandwidth: 512 GB/s

Sparkle Intel Arc A380 ELF