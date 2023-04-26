All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sparkle returns to the GPU space with three new Intel Arc models

Sparkle hasn't released a discrete graphics card since 2013, but the company is back with three new Intel Arc GPU releases targeting mainstream gamers.

Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Sparkle is set to return to the discrete GPU market with new Intel Arc series graphics cards. Sparkle, which used to be an NVIDIA partner back in the day, stopped making GPUs in 2013 after the release of the GeForce GTX 700 series.

There's no word on why Sparkle is returning to the GPU market, but it's always great to see more companies release more models - especially for the relatively new Intel Arc series. Sparkle is releasing three Intel Arc graphics cards, with two Intel Arc A750 models and one Intel Arc A380 model - with Titan, Orc, and Elf naming.

Visually the cards follow the minimal look of the Intel Arc range, though the blue shroud does look really cool. The flagship Intel Arc A750 TITAN OC (it doesn't look like there's an A770 model just yet) features custom cooling and an LED light bar on the card that changes color based on the current temperature.

The main difference between the TITAN OC and the ORC OC looks is that the former comes with a factory overclock, and the latter features a more compact two-fan design. All three GPUs are mainstream or entry-level options. With Intel Arc Graphics drivers seeing massive improvements in recent months regarding in-game, API, and engine performance - the timing feels right.

Here's a breakdown of the specs.

Sparkle Intel Arc A750 TITAN OC

  • Graphics Boost Clock: 2300MHz
  • Xe-Core: 28
  • Ray Tracing Units: 28
  • Intel XMX Engines: 448
  • Xe Vector Engines: 448
  • Memory Size: 8GB GDDR6
  • Graphics Memory Interface: 256 bit
  • Graphics Memory Bandwidth: 512 GB/s

Sparkle Intel Arc A750 ORC OC

  • Graphics Boost Clock: 2200MHz
  • Xe-Core: 28
  • Ray Tracing Units: 28
  • Intel XMX Engines: 448
  • Xe Vector Engines: 448
  • Memory Size: 8GB GDDR6
  • Memory Interface: 256 bit
  • Graphics Memory Bandwidth: 512 GB/s

Sparkle Intel Arc A380 ELF

  • Graphics Boost Clock: 2000MHz
  • Xe-Core: 8
  • Ray Tracing Units: 8
  • Intel XMX Engines: 128
  • Xe Vector Engines: 128
  • Memory Size: 6GB GDDR6
  • Graphics Memory Interface: 96 bit
  • Graphics Memory Bandwidth: 186 GB/s
NEWS SOURCES:sparkle.com.tw, tomshardware.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

