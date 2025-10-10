SPARKLE intros new server with 16 GPUs, up to 768GB of VRAM, and a monster 10,800W PSU

SPARKLE intros the C741-6U-Dual 16P system: supports up to 16 Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB cards with 768GB of VRAM total, and a huge 10,800W power supply.

SPARKLE has just introduced its new C741-6U-Dual 16P system, which packs up to 16 x Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB graphics cards for a total of 768GB of VRAM, all running from a monster 10,800W PSU.

The new SPARKLE C741-6U-Dual 16P multi-GPU server supports both single-GPU and dual-GPU variants of the Arc Pro B60 Dual graphics card, the single-GPU version packing 24GB of VRAM, while the dual-GPU ramps that up to 48GB. If configured with 16 of the Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB cards, you'll have a total of 81,920 GPU cores, and an incredible 768GB of VRAM.

SPARKLE uses a dedicated circuit that extends PCIe connectivity to 16 slots which provides each GPU with its own PCIe 5.0 x8 interface. Both models also use Intel Xeon Scalable processors, either in 4th Gen or 5th Gen.

The 16 GPU setup with 768GB of VRAM uses 5 x 2700W 80 PLUS Titanium PSUs (4 + 1 redundancy) for a total of a monster 10,800W. The 384GB VRAM variant uses 4 x 2400W PSUs (3 x 1 redundancy) for 7200W total.

On the cooling side of things, SPARKLE is using regular air cooling through 15 x 80mm fans for the 768GB variant (or 12 x 60mm fans for the 384GB variant). Both systems fit inside of a 6U chassis, with SPARKLE aiming for applications like Knowledge Management System and Retrieval, Multimodal RAG, or Intelligent Video Analysis.

SPARKLE hasn't provided a price on its 768GB or 384GB systems, but don't expect them to be cheap... we're talking about up to 16 graphics cards here, and a monster power supply setup along with cooling, chassis, CPU, motherboard, RAM, etc.