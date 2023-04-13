ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, powerful gaming with an added subwoofer

Built for high-end mobile gaming, media, and more, the new ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series has been announced and the specs are certainly impressive.

ASUS has announced the full specs and details for its new ROG Phone 7 Series, built for high-end mobile gaming, photography, media consumption, and audio. With the addition of the AeroActive Cooler 7 that adds more cooling to the new CPU, you've also got mobile 2.1 audio that even features a dedicated subwoofer. Although it's probably the most miniature sub you'll likely find, with dimensions of 13 x 38 mm.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, image credit: ASUS.

Hardware-wise, you've got some impressive specs with the 3.2 GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB storage (UFS 4.0), and a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display. ASUS notes that the new Snapdragon hardware is 15% faster and 15% more power efficient than the previous generation.

Apparently, the ROG Phone 7 supports real-time hardware accelerated ray-tracing, which is impressive for a... smartphone.

The ROG Phone 7 also arrives with ASUS's GameCool 7 thermal system, which features a new "rapid-cycle vapor chamber design," dramatically increasing heat dissipation to maintain full speed with low temperatures. As per the headline, there's new audio in the form of 2.1-channel sound via the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory developed with audio specialists Dirac increasing the ROG Phone 7's speaker volume by 50%.

It's also a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) ready device thanks to Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 hardware. And there's a massive 6,000mAh battery to ensure it goes the distance between charges - even when gaming. Although designed for high-end mobile gaming, the ROG Phone 7 is also a, well, phone, and with that, you've got a Sony IMX766 50 MP camera on the rear and a vibrant (1,500 nits peak brightness) AMOLED display from Samsung with a refresh rate that goes all the way up to 165 Hz.

The ROG Phone 7 will be available in two versions, a baseline model with 12GB of memory and 512 GB of storage for USD 999 and the bigger Ultimate model that ups the memory to 16GB for USD 1399.

Here's a look a the specs.