All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, powerful gaming with an added subwoofer

Built for high-end mobile gaming, media, and more, the new ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series has been announced and the specs are certainly impressive.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, powerful gaming with an added subwoofer
Published
2 minutes & 56 seconds read time

ASUS has announced the full specs and details for its new ROG Phone 7 Series, built for high-end mobile gaming, photography, media consumption, and audio. With the addition of the AeroActive Cooler 7 that adds more cooling to the new CPU, you've also got mobile 2.1 audio that even features a dedicated subwoofer. Although it's probably the most miniature sub you'll likely find, with dimensions of 13 x 38 mm.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, image credit: ASUS.
Open Gallery 2

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, image credit: ASUS.

Hardware-wise, you've got some impressive specs with the 3.2 GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB storage (UFS 4.0), and a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display. ASUS notes that the new Snapdragon hardware is 15% faster and 15% more power efficient than the previous generation.

Apparently, the ROG Phone 7 supports real-time hardware accelerated ray-tracing, which is impressive for a... smartphone.

The ROG Phone 7 also arrives with ASUS's GameCool 7 thermal system, which features a new "rapid-cycle vapor chamber design," dramatically increasing heat dissipation to maintain full speed with low temperatures. As per the headline, there's new audio in the form of 2.1-channel sound via the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory developed with audio specialists Dirac increasing the ROG Phone 7's speaker volume by 50%.

It's also a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) ready device thanks to Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 hardware. And there's a massive 6,000mAh battery to ensure it goes the distance between charges - even when gaming. Although designed for high-end mobile gaming, the ROG Phone 7 is also a, well, phone, and with that, you've got a Sony IMX766 50 MP camera on the rear and a vibrant (1,500 nits peak brightness) AMOLED display from Samsung with a refresh rate that goes all the way up to 165 Hz.

The ROG Phone 7 will be available in two versions, a baseline model with 12GB of memory and 512 GB of storage for USD 999 and the bigger Ultimate model that ups the memory to 16GB for USD 1399.

Here's a look a the specs.

  • Device Name: ROG Phone 7 / ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-Core, 3.2GHz
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 740
  • UI: Android 13 with new ROG UI
  • Display: 6.78" 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) 165 Hz / 1 ms Samsung AMOLED display with 1,000 nits outdoor readable brightness and 1,500 nits peak brightness.
  • Display Color: 111.23% DCI-P3 / 150.89% sRGB / 106.87% NTSC color gamut, HDR10 supported
  • Screen:Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multitouch (supports glove touch), ROG Vision (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate only)
  • Dimensions: 173 x 77x 10.4 mm
  • Weight: 239 g
  • Battery: 6000 mAh typical capacity with 65 W HyperCharge adapter.
  • Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS4.0 ROM
  • Sensors: In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient-light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press
  • Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi 802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n, (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3 (HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP), supports AAC , LDAC + Qualcomm aptX + aptX HD + aptX Adaptive
  • Side Ports: Type-C connector - USB3.1 gen2/DP 1.4(4K)/Hyper Charging, Pogo Pin - for AeroActive Cooler 7
  • Bottom Ports: Type-C connector - USB 2.0 / HyperCharge, 3.5 mm audio jack - headphone
  • Front Camera: 32 MP (Uses pixel binning to output 8 MP image)
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main camera Sony IMX766), 13 MP (120° ultrawide-angle lens), 5 MP (Macro)
  • Speaker: Dual front facing speaker (with Dirac HD Sound), support spatial audio (Dirac Virtuo). 5-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect.
  • Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance: IP54 under IEC standard 60529
  • Color: ROG Phone 7: Phantom Black, Storm White, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Storm White

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Phone 6D 5G AI2203 Dual 256GB 16GB RAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$869.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2023 at 10:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.