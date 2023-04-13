ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series announced, powerful gaming with an added subwoofer

ASUS has announced the full specs and details for its new ROG Phone 7 Series, built for high-end mobile gaming, photography, media consumption, and audio. With the addition of the AeroActive Cooler 7 that adds more cooling to the new CPU, you've also got mobile 2.1 audio that even features a dedicated subwoofer. Although it's probably the most miniature sub you'll likely find, with dimensions of 13 x 38 mm.
Hardware-wise, you've got some impressive specs with the 3.2 GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB storage (UFS 4.0), and a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display. ASUS notes that the new Snapdragon hardware is 15% faster and 15% more power efficient than the previous generation.
Apparently, the ROG Phone 7 supports real-time hardware accelerated ray-tracing, which is impressive for a... smartphone.
The ROG Phone 7 also arrives with ASUS's GameCool 7 thermal system, which features a new "rapid-cycle vapor chamber design," dramatically increasing heat dissipation to maintain full speed with low temperatures. As per the headline, there's new audio in the form of 2.1-channel sound via the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory developed with audio specialists Dirac increasing the ROG Phone 7's speaker volume by 50%.
It's also a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) ready device thanks to Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 hardware. And there's a massive 6,000mAh battery to ensure it goes the distance between charges - even when gaming. Although designed for high-end mobile gaming, the ROG Phone 7 is also a, well, phone, and with that, you've got a Sony IMX766 50 MP camera on the rear and a vibrant (1,500 nits peak brightness) AMOLED display from Samsung with a refresh rate that goes all the way up to 165 Hz.
The ROG Phone 7 will be available in two versions, a baseline model with 12GB of memory and 512 GB of storage for USD 999 and the bigger Ultimate model that ups the memory to 16GB for USD 1399.
Here's a look a the specs.
- Device Name: ROG Phone 7 / ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-Core, 3.2GHz
- GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 740
- UI: Android 13 with new ROG UI
- Display: 6.78" 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) 165 Hz / 1 ms Samsung AMOLED display with 1,000 nits outdoor readable brightness and 1,500 nits peak brightness.
- Display Color: 111.23% DCI-P3 / 150.89% sRGB / 106.87% NTSC color gamut, HDR10 supported
- Screen:Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multitouch (supports glove touch), ROG Vision (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate only)
- Dimensions: 173 x 77x 10.4 mm
- Weight: 239 g
- Battery: 6000 mAh typical capacity with 65 W HyperCharge adapter.
- Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS4.0 ROM
- Sensors: In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient-light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press
- Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi 802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n, (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3 (HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP), supports AAC , LDAC + Qualcomm aptX + aptX HD + aptX Adaptive
- Side Ports: Type-C connector - USB3.1 gen2/DP 1.4(4K)/Hyper Charging, Pogo Pin - for AeroActive Cooler 7
- Bottom Ports: Type-C connector - USB 2.0 / HyperCharge, 3.5 mm audio jack - headphone
- Front Camera: 32 MP (Uses pixel binning to output 8 MP image)
- Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main camera Sony IMX766), 13 MP (120° ultrawide-angle lens), 5 MP (Macro)
- Speaker: Dual front facing speaker (with Dirac HD Sound), support spatial audio (Dirac Virtuo). 5-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect.
- Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance: IP54 under IEC standard 60529
- Color: ROG Phone 7: Phantom Black, Storm White, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Storm White