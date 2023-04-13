AMD announces AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and PRO W7800 built on RDNA 3 architecture

AMD unveils its new Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards for professionals and they will be a lot cheaper than NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Ada GPUs.

After leaking the other day, today comes the official word from AMD, unveiling its most powerful AMD Radeon PRO Graphics Cards for workstations and professionals built on the new RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD Radeon PRO W7900, image credit: AMD

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series, covering the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and AMD Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards, are the first professional GPUs built using AMD's new chiplet design. And like the flagship consumer-focused AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, they also support the latest DisplayPort 2.1 standard - which has yet to be adopted by NVIDIA.

AMD promises significantly higher performance as the new workstation Radeon PRO graphics cards than the previous generation. On that front, the flagship AMD Radeon PRO W7900 features 96 Compute Units with 61 TFLOPS (FP32) performance that can deliver a 1.5X higher geoman performance on the SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark. It also sports 48GB of GDDR6 memory on a 384-bit interface with up to 864 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7800 is no slouch regarding performance, as it features 70 Compute Units with 45 TFLOPS (FP32) of peak single precision performance and 32GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus with up to 576 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

AMD Radeon PRO W7800, image credit: AMD

"The new AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series are the most powerful graphics cards AMD has built to date, providing professionals, creators, and artists with exceptional performance and value to drive the most demanding professional design and creative applications," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

"The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and W7800 Series graphics cards are built to deliver incredible performance and reliability in professional applications while providing color-critical accuracy and an incredible visual experience. The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards give professionals the ability to tackle larger projects, render faster and create more complex models loaded with more pixels, more polygons, and more textures."

Compared to the new workstation GPUs from NVIDIA, these new AMD cards will be cheaper (half the cost), with the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 featuring a SEP of USD 3,999 and the AMD Radeon PRO W7800 featuring a SEP of USD 2,499. Availability for both graphics cards is expected sometime in Q2 2023.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and AMD Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards, image credit: AMD.

Here's a look at some of the key features.