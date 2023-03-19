All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

MaxSun's new MGG lineup of GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti GPUs feature five fans

MaxSun's new MGG 'Mega Gamer GPU' range for GeForce RTX 40 Series features a triple fan design that adds two more fans close to the heat sink.

MaxSun's new MGG lineup of GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti GPUs feature five fans
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

MaxSun has lifted the lid on its new MGG "Mega Gamer GPU" range, a lineup of custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 graphics cards that up the number of fans from the usual two or three to an impressive five. And this is backed up by a funky design with an aRGB light strip or LED matrix display.

MaxSun's new MGG lineup of GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti GPUs feature five fans 04
Open Gallery 4

These custom cards aren't just a case of increasing the number of fans, and at a glance, they do look like they feature the standard triple-fan design seen in custom GPUs built for cooling and overclocking. You've got two additional - and small - fans on either edge of the heatsink, which we assume would make a difference in cooling the GPU hardware, and you might have to look closely to spot them.

The fans are placed on either side of a stylish ARGB strip or matrix LED display, with the overall look of the GPU featuring a very cool all-enclosed design.

MaxSun's new MGG lineup of GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti GPUs feature five fans 01
Open Gallery 4

MaxSun notes that the first MGG GPU to launch will be a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti model that will ship with factor overclocking - though full specs aren't currently available. A GeForce RTX 4080 model is said to follow, which will also be overclocked, with a 2625 MHz boost clock and an increased 360W TGP.

The MaxSun MMG design is not only different in its curved edge design, but adding additional fans makes it something we haven't seen before - or in a long while. Pricing and availability (especially outside of MaxSun's home turf of China) remain unknown at this stage - but we'd love to see this model make its way to storefronts like Newegg.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$849.99
$849.99$849.99$849.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/19/2023 at 9:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.