Silicon Power releases impressive Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards for creators

With read speeds of up to 280 MB/s and write speeds of up to 170 MB/s, Silicon Power's new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards are perfect for creators.

The new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards from Silicon Power have been designed for professional content creators, with impressive read speeds of up to 280 MB/s and write speeds of up to 170 MB/s.

With that, you can probably conclude that they're more suited for DSLR cameras, drones, and high-end video recorders than a Nintendo Switch for storing all your game downloads. However, you wouldn't be at fault for putting one of these inside a Steam Deck. And with that, the new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards are also waterproof, shockproof, and temperature proof - with operating temps of 0°C to 70°C.

For content creators in the video and cinema space, the UHS-II interface supports the V60 Video Speed Class standard, which guarantees minimum write speeds of 60 MB/s. This ensures that any 360-degree photography, 4K video capture, and continuous, high-quality images are all captured without lag.

Or, more importantly, without things like dropped frames or compression artifacts. Compared to UHS-I, Silicon Power notes that UHS-II writes raw files in nearly a third of the time of its predecessor - a dramatic improvement.

The impressive read speeds also mean that you're looking at smooth, uninterrupted playback and faster post-production file transfers from devices to PC platforms. Storage capacity for the Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards starts at 128GB, with 256GB and 512GB variants also available - with all cards coming with a five-year warranty.

Specifications can be found below.