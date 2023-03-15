All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Silicon Power releases impressive Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards for creators

With read speeds of up to 280 MB/s and write speeds of up to 170 MB/s, Silicon Power's new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards are perfect for creators.

Silicon Power releases impressive Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards for creators
Published
Updated
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

The new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards from Silicon Power have been designed for professional content creators, with impressive read speeds of up to 280 MB/s and write speeds of up to 170 MB/s.

Silicon Power's new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards
Open Gallery 2

Silicon Power's new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards

With that, you can probably conclude that they're more suited for DSLR cameras, drones, and high-end video recorders than a Nintendo Switch for storing all your game downloads. However, you wouldn't be at fault for putting one of these inside a Steam Deck. And with that, the new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards are also waterproof, shockproof, and temperature proof - with operating temps of 0°C to 70°C.

For content creators in the video and cinema space, the UHS-II interface supports the V60 Video Speed Class standard, which guarantees minimum write speeds of 60 MB/s. This ensures that any 360-degree photography, 4K video capture, and continuous, high-quality images are all captured without lag.

Or, more importantly, without things like dropped frames or compression artifacts. Compared to UHS-I, Silicon Power notes that UHS-II writes raw files in nearly a third of the time of its predecessor - a dramatic improvement.

The impressive read speeds also mean that you're looking at smooth, uninterrupted playback and faster post-production file transfers from devices to PC platforms. Storage capacity for the Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards starts at 128GB, with 256GB and 512GB variants also available - with all cards coming with a five-year warranty.

Specifications can be found below.

  • Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Dimensions: 24.0mm x 32.0mm x 2.1mm
  • Weight: 2g
  • Performance Read(max.): 280MB/s
  • Performance Write(max.): 170MB/s
  • Video Speed: Class 10, UHS-II U3, V60
  • Durability: 10,000 insertions (minimum)
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C
  • Storage Temperature: -40°C - 85°C
  • Humidity: 8% - 95%
  • Operation Voltage: 2.7V - 3.6V
  • Warranty: 5 years

Buy at Amazon

Silicon Power 2-Pack 128GB Superior Pro UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$67.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2023 at 8:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:silicon-power.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.