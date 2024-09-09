Lexar unveils world's first stainless steel SD cards, new 1TB SD card pumps 1.7GB/sec reads

Lexar has unveiled the world's first stainless steel SD cards that are 'bend-resistant' and a new 1TB SD card that has 1.7GB/sec reads, 1GB/sec writes.

Lexar has just unveiled the world's first stainless steel encased SD cards, joining the growing Armor Series SD cards, with the new SD cards featuring "bend-resistance" and they're IP68 certified.

The company has unveiled its new Armor Series SD cards in the new Armor Gold SD UHS-II, and Armor Silver Pro SD UHS-II cards in up to 1TB capacities. If you've used an SD card enough -- you know, in and out of your cameras constantly, in and out of your SD card reader or into a laptop -- and the casing can break, well... not with a stainless steel SD card from Lexar.

Lexar says it's using 316 stainless steel in the construction of its new Armor Gold SD UHS-II and Armor Silver Pro SD UHS-II cards, with the company adding its new SD cards are bend-resistant and that they're stronger than regular plastic-encased models. Lexas pushes that its new Armor SD cards are "ideal for outdoor filming".

The new SD cards are also better protected from water and dust ingress compared to rival SD cards, with IP68 waterproofing and dustproofing certification. On the performance side of things, Lexar is promising next-gen Gen4 performance with the ability of "enabling seamless 8K RAW video shooting".

We are looking at up to 280MB/sec reads and up to 205MB/sec writes on the Lexar Gold SD UHS-II card, and an equal 280MB/sec reads but slower 160MB/sec writes on the Armor Silver Pro SD UHS-II cards, both available in up to 1TB. However, if you feel the need for speed... Lexar has its Professional Gold Pro SDXC Express Card, something the company teased at IFA 2024 this week, offering an incredible 1.7GB/sec (1700MB/sec) reads and up to 1GB/sec (1000MB/sec) writes at up to 1TB.

Lexar has its new Armor Gold SD UHS-II and Armor Silver Pro SD UHS-II cards in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. There's no retail availability or pricing information just yet.

