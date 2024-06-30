Sabrent has up to 50% off on storage gear for National Camera Day, new V60 microSDXC cards

Sabrent is celebrating National Camera Day with exclusive savings of up to 50% on a range of SD cards, memory cards, card readers, and more.

Today is National Camera Day, and to celebrate, Sabrent is offering some massive savings of up to 50% off a range of products, including SD cards, memory cards, card readers, external SSDs, tripods, and more.

Not only is Sabrent celebrating National Camera Day with some big savings on its products, the company has also just announced its newest product: the Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card, and that is also part if the discounts. Sabrent's new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Sabrent says its new Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card is perfect for photographers, videographers, and everyday creators with minimum write speeds of 60MB/sec, Sabrent says it "ensures smooth and reliable 8K video capture and supports various devices with backwards compatibility".

Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC memory card key features:

Up to 512GB of storage

Minimum write speed of 60MB/s

UHS-II compliance with backward compatibility for UHS-I devices

Reliable and durable flash memory for consistent performance

Now, onto the National Camera Day savings from Sabrent that includes 50% off its 4-port USB 3.0 hub, which rocks 4 ports with individual LED switches. This 4-port USB 3.0 hub is discounted from its original price of $19.99 down to just $9.99 right now.

Next up there's the massive 7-port USB 3.0 hub from Samsung with individual power switches, discounted by 33% bringing its price down from $59.99 to $39.98. If you need even more USB ports, tthere's the 10-port USB 3.0 hub with up to 60W of power that's discounted from $69.99 down to $47.99, a swift 31% off.

You can check out all of the Sabrent National Camera Day deals here.