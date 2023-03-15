Elon Musk reacts to the release of OpenAI's wild update to ChatGPT

Elon Musk has commented on the recent release of OpenAI's newest upgraded version of the technology powering AI chatbots such as Bing Chat and ChatGPT.

OpenAI has released GPT-4, the newest version of the underpinning technology powering ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing Chat.

The upgraded version of the technology ushers in a slew of features and improvements to the software, some of which are generally quite shocking when you first see them. Elon Musk, a long-time cautionary of the development of AI, and one of the founders of OpenAI, but departed from the company in 2018, has commented on the release of GPT-4.

The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO commented on a post by Brett Winton that showcases OpenAI's internal testing results on GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 performing simulated exams that are commonly sat by human students. The exam results show GPT-4 having dramatic improvement over GPT-3.5, with OpenAI's previous language model scoring 10th percentile on the bar exam and GPT-4 reaching the 90th percentile. Musk commented on this graph, writing, "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink!"

"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," writes OpenAI on its website.