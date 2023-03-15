Elon Musk reacts to the release of OpenAI's wild update to ChatGPT

OpenAI has released GPT-4, the newest version of the underpinning technology powering ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing Chat.
The upgraded version of the technology ushers in a slew of features and improvements to the software, some of which are generally quite shocking when you first see them. Elon Musk, a long-time cautionary of the development of AI, and one of the founders of OpenAI, but departed from the company in 2018, has commented on the release of GPT-4.
The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO commented on a post by Brett Winton that showcases OpenAI's internal testing results on GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 performing simulated exams that are commonly sat by human students. The exam results show GPT-4 having dramatic improvement over GPT-3.5, with OpenAI's previous language model scoring 10th percentile on the bar exam and GPT-4 reaching the 90th percentile. Musk commented on this graph, writing, "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink!"
"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," writes OpenAI on its website.
"ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get GPT-4 access on chat.openai.com with a usage cap. We will adjust the exact usage cap depending on demand and system performance in practice, but we expect to be severely capacity constrained (though we will scale up and optimize over upcoming months). Depending on the traffic patterns we see, we may introduce a new subscription level for higher-volume GPT-4 usage; we also hope at some point to offer some amount of free GPT-4 queries so those without a subscription can try it too," added OpenAI.
