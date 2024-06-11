Elon Musk threatens to ban all Apple devices over the coming iOS 18 update

Apple has recently held its WWDC event, where it unveiled what will be included in the highly anticipated iOS 18 update, and its contents have really bothered Elon Musk.

iOS 18 includes Apple's official jump into the artificial intelligence-powered race with what it's calling Apple Intelligence. The company showcased a slew of new AI-powered features without actually saying the word "AI" and also announced that ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18 for image generation and writing assistance. Apple made it clear users can opt out of Siri requests being sent to ChatGPT, and users are free to turn off any Intelligence features.

Despite these disclaimers, Musk took to his personal X account to deem Apple Intelligence's integration with OpenAI a "security risk," going as far as to say that user data will be sent to OpenAI, which isn't entirely the case. Apple says that for tasks that require more compute than what is available on-device, Apple will either use Private Cloud Compute, which is open to verify for privacy, or OpenAI, but will request additional confirmation by the user.

However, Musk wasn't very happy about the coming update regardless of Apple's disclaimers and privacy protection strategies, as the Tesla CEO stated if Apple goes ahead with its new software he will ban all Apple devices from the premises of all his companies. Furthermore, Musks said that even visitors to his companies - Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, Neuralink, xAI - will have to leave their Apple devices at the door where they will placed in a Faraday cage. They can be collected upon departure.