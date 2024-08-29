ChatGPT has doubled its weekly active users: from 100 million to 200 million users per week

OpenAI has announced its ChatGPT chatbot service has over 200 million weekly active users, double the 100 million users that were using ChatGPT this time last year. That's a big upgrade in users, but ChatGPT has taken over the world.
ChatGPT was launched in 2022 capable of generating human-like responses based on user prompts, and had over 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in November. The AI startup said that 92% of Fortune 500 companies are using its AI-powered products, and the use of its automated Application Programming Interface (API) allowing software programs to talk to each other, has double since ChatGPT-4o mini launched in July 2024.
ChatGPT-4o mini is a cost-effective, smaller AI model that is aimed at making its AI-powered technology more affordable, and it uses less power, allowing OpenAI to target a wider range of customers.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement shared with Axios: "People are using our tools now as a part of their daily lives, making a real difference in areas like healthcare and education-whether it's helping with routine tasks, solving hard problems, or unlocking creativity".
