Do you have slow download speeds on the PS5? Here's a quick and easy setting that could drastically improve your PlayStation 5 game download speeds.

Are you experiencing slow downloads on your PlayStation 5? Adjusting this network setting could supercharge your speeds.

PS5 games are huge these days, so it's always frustrating when the console takes forever to download a game or update. Luckily there's a quick fix that might significantly boost your PS5 downloads.

If your PS5 downloads are slow, there's a chance the console's Wi-Fi network is set to a 2.4GHz band. Changing this to 5GHz should dramatically improve your PS5's network speeds. Here's how to turn on 5GHz on your PlayStation 5 with quick and easy steps.

Just to be on the safe side, we're going to recommend that you disconnect from your current network and forget the network from the PS5's menu.

  • Step 1 - Navigate to the PS5's Settings, then scroll down to Network
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 11
  • Step 2 - Go to Settings then select Set Up Internet Connection
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 12
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 13
  • Step 3 - Find your current network under Registered Networks and click the Options button, then select Forget Network
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 14
  • Step 4 - Press Triangle to Scan Networks, find your network, and sign in
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 16
  • Step 5 - One connected, select the network and press Options once more and then select Wi-Fi Frequency, set it to 5GHz
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 15
  • Step 6 - Go back one screen and select Connection Status, then select View Connection Status to make sure the PS5 is using 5GHz
Slow PS5 downloads? This trick could double PlayStation 5 download speeds 17
  • Step 7 - You can also test the speeds by going back to Connection Status and selecting Test Internet Connection

Viola! Your PlayStation 5 should be connected to your Wi-Fi network over 5GHz, which can increase download speeds on the system.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

