Windows 11 taskbar is getting a built-in speed test

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update that adds new features while also improving performance and the overall user experience.

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 builds 26100.7918 and 26200.7918, released through its preview channels, have given us a first look at some new features coming to the operating system in the coming weeks. The big one looks to be a new feature coming to the taskbar, a built-in network speed test.

Accessible from the current Wi-Fi or mobile network settings, or right-clicking on the network icon, the new feature automatically opens your default browser to measure internet speeds. This will be handy for laptop users who connect to new networks or move around, as it offers quick access to speed tests for troubleshooting or ensuring they've got a stable connection.

There are several other improvements and new features in the update, including shorter PC resume-from-sleep times, updated storage settings, and improved performance when scanning files. There are also quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to extract all files when browsing non-ZIP folders.

Perhaps the biggest news in this update is the addition of native Sysmon support to Windows 11, which is disabled by default. System Monitor (Sysmon) is a pro-level tool that helps users detect suspicious or malicious processes, malware, and other threats.

"Windows now brings Sysmon functionality natively to Windows," Microsoft writes. "Sysmon functionality allows you to capture system events that can help with threat detection, and you can use custom configuration files to filter the events you want to monitor. The captured events are written on the Windows event log, enabling them to be used with security applications and a wide range of use cases."

For a full breakdown of the update, including new emojis and camera features, head here.