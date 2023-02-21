First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $60,000+ while an Apple Watch saves a life

A first-generation Apple iPhone that originally released in 2007 has been sold at an auction this past Sunday for more than $63,000.

An Apple iPhone from 2007 was put up for auction over the weekend and has been sold for more than $60,000.

3

The first-generation iPhone was listed for auction with LCG Auctions, which started bidding for the untouched relic of the technology industry at just $2,500. Notably, the 2007 iPhone retailed for $599, meaning it sold for more than 100 times its original value at Sunday's auction. According to reports, the previous owner didn't open the iPhone box after purchasing it in 2007, leaving the first-generation iPhone completely sealed in its original packaging.

This isn't the first time an original iPhone has sold for a ridiculous amount of money at an auction, as it was only last October that LCG Auctions listed a completely sealed first-generation 8GB iPhone that was described as "completely flawless". Bidding started at $2,500 for that iPhone and got up to $39,339, just over 65 times its original 2007 retail price. The most recent 2007 iPhone sale sold for $63,356.40.

