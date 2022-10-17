All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Unopened Apple iPhone from 2007 sold for 65 times its original price

Steve Jobs first revealed the iPhone in 2007, and now an unopened first-generation original Apple iPhone has been auctioned off for nearly $40,000.

Unopened Apple iPhone from 2007 sold for 65 times its original price
Published Oct 17, 2022 3:52 AM CDT
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs first revealed the iPhone back in 2007 at MacWorld San Francisco, and only a few months after the reveal it released for $499/$599.

Original Apple iPhone from 2007 01 | TweakTown.com
5

Original Apple iPhone from 2007

Jobs showcased the iPhone on January 9 2007 and announced that it would come in two version, an 4GB model and a 8GB model, hence the aforementioned price variation. The original iPhone debuted the now standardized innovative touchscreen, along with a 2-megapixel camera and a web browser, with Jobs describing the device as an "iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator" all-in-one simple device.

Following its public release it quickly became Apple's most successful product, while also causing massive ripple effects that are even seen to this day throughout the smartphone industry. Furthermore, Time Magazine named the original iPhone as the Time Magazine Invention of the Year in 2007. Being a relic of the technology industry, an original iPhone in the unsealed iconic packaging would certainly be of interest to an Apple fan, and it was, selling for nearly $40,000 to one lucky bidder.

Unopened Apple iPhone from 2007 sold for 65 times its original price 02 | TweakTown.com
5

LCG Auctions listed a completely sealed first-generation 8GB iPhone that it described as "virtually flawless" as it contained all of the authentic factory seals, no aftermarket stickers or damage and it correct labels. LCG Auctions also wrote on the listing that collectors and investors would have trouble finding a superior example of a first-generation Apple iPhone.

Unopened Apple iPhone from 2007 sold for 65 times its original price 03 | TweakTown.com
5

Bidding started at $2,500, which sharply increased as twenty-eight individuals went to war with each other. Eventually, the original 2007 factory sealed Apple iPhone was sold for a staggering $39,339, just over 65 times its original value when it was released in 2007 for $599. For comparison, the iPhone 14 which released this year is being sold $799. However, the buyer of the first-generation iPhone probably won't be pulling his new phone out of the box anytime soon.

Unopened Apple iPhone from 2007 sold for 65 times its original price 25 | TweakTown.com
5

In other news, a deceased Steve Jobs has sat down for a 20 minute conversation with the biggest podcaster in the world, Joe Rogan. However, neither Jobs or Rogan were aware the conversation took place.

In separate news, Neil deGrasse Tyson has explained why NASA recently collided a spacecraft into an distant asteroid.

NEWS SOURCE:auction.lcgauctions.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.