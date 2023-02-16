Samsung Galaxy S23 pulls off a surprisingly clever trick for longer battery life

A new display tech is quite startling in that it manages to bolster brightness, and at the same time, enable better battery life - impressive work, Samsung.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 smartphones are about to go on sale, and these handsets offer excellent battery life going by reviews - but you probably won't be able to guess one of the reasons for that longevity.

A display tech that enables better brightness, and lower power usage (Image Credit: Samsung)

In fact, the AMOLED display helps boost the length of time the battery lasts, and the surprising bit is that thanks to new tech used in the screen, Samsung has achieved better brightness, but with lower power consumption.

Of course, those two elements would normally be at odds with each other, so this is an eye-opening revelation.

Samsung explains that the Galaxy S23 smartphones are equipped with lower-power OLED tech that offers "increased luminous efficiency" thanks to the use of what is described as new organic material.

The firm further notes:

"The new organic material is improved so that electrons can move faster and easier in the organic layer, and by increasing luminous efficiency, power consumption is reduced by more than 13% to 16% compared to the previous one."

The vanilla Galaxy S23 now has a brightness of 1,750 nits, which is about 35% brighter than its predecessor the S22, with critics widely acknowledging the quality of the new display.

It's quite an achievement to produce a screen that performs so well and yet boosts battery life, probably to an impressive extent seeing as the display is one of the elements that sap the most power in a mobile device (particularly if you like to crank up the brightness, of course).

As you may be aware, Samsung has made the batteries in the new Galaxy S23 models larger than their predecessors, bumping them up by 200 mAh (meaning the base S23 now has a battery capacity of 3,900 mAh).

So, with a slightly bigger battery, and a not-inconsiderable helping hand from that new display technology, it's no surprise that critics have been highly enthusiastic about battery life with the Samsung Galaxy S23. All in all, it's quite a selling point, as battery longevity is a key aspect of a good smartphone - and frankly, we're pretty jealous as our Google Pixel 7 Pro is a bit of a letdown in this respect.