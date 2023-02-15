iPhone 15 Pro could look seriously smart with ultra-thin bezels

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro is going to benefit from very thin bezels to give the smartphone a more premium look (to match the price, no doubt).

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might have some really slim bezels, at least according to a new rumor which backs up some previous chatter on the grapevine.

As shared by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter - not a veteran leaker, true, but one who has recently established a robust track record - the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have thinner bezels with curved edges, and this claim is backed up by other sources who are apparently in agreement.

We only have ShrimpApplePro's word for that, mind you, so take this assertion with an appropriate dose of seasoning, as with all rumors.

The leaker first aired the idea that trimmer bezels were inbound for the next Pro incarnation of the iPhone a few weeks ago, clarifying that even though the bezels will be curved, the screen itself will still be flat (so just the very edges will be curved, in other words).

It is worth noting, however, that the (anonymous) sources who ShrimpApplePro has been in discussions with don't necessarily agree that Apple is planning on this curvature - just that the bezels will definitely be thinner.

So, the jury is still out on whether Apple will incorporate this curve into the design of the display for the iPhone Pro 15.

Previously, ShrimpApplePro has claimed that the iPhone 15 family will keep the same display sizes used on the iPhone 14 range. That means the iPhone Pro 15 should run with a 6.1-inch display.

ShrimpApplePro (yes, it's a rather silly name, but don't let that put you off - this leaker has nailed it in recent times with some of their iPhone spillage) also recently tweeted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could use a next-gen Samsung panel which might be seriously bright.

We're talking up to 2,500 nits, or so the leaker believes, so prepare your retinas well in advance. (In fairness, though, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is already very bright, and has been measured as brighter than Apple's rated 2,000 nits in the past).