All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

iPhone 15 Pro could look seriously smart with ultra-thin bezels

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro is going to benefit from very thin bezels to give the smartphone a more premium look (to match the price, no doubt).

iPhone 15 Pro could look seriously smart with ultra-thin bezels
Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might have some really slim bezels, at least according to a new rumor which backs up some previous chatter on the grapevine.

As shared by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter - not a veteran leaker, true, but one who has recently established a robust track record - the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have thinner bezels with curved edges, and this claim is backed up by other sources who are apparently in agreement.

We only have ShrimpApplePro's word for that, mind you, so take this assertion with an appropriate dose of seasoning, as with all rumors.

The leaker first aired the idea that trimmer bezels were inbound for the next Pro incarnation of the iPhone a few weeks ago, clarifying that even though the bezels will be curved, the screen itself will still be flat (so just the very edges will be curved, in other words).

It is worth noting, however, that the (anonymous) sources who ShrimpApplePro has been in discussions with don't necessarily agree that Apple is planning on this curvature - just that the bezels will definitely be thinner.

So, the jury is still out on whether Apple will incorporate this curve into the design of the display for the iPhone Pro 15.

Previously, ShrimpApplePro has claimed that the iPhone 15 family will keep the same display sizes used on the iPhone 14 range. That means the iPhone Pro 15 should run with a 6.1-inch display.

ShrimpApplePro (yes, it's a rather silly name, but don't let that put you off - this leaker has nailed it in recent times with some of their iPhone spillage) also recently tweeted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could use a next-gen Samsung panel which might be seriously bright.

We're talking up to 2,500 nits, or so the leaker believes, so prepare your retinas well in advance. (In fairness, though, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is already very bright, and has been measured as brighter than Apple's rated 2,000 nits in the past).

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$683.99
$685.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2023 at 11:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, appleinsider.com, apple.com
Follow TweakTown on Google News

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.