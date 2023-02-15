All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Researchers discover intriguing Earth-sized exoplanet close to home

An international team of researchers discovered an exoplanet relatively close to Earth, and it's approximately the same size as our pale blue dot..

Researchers discover intriguing Earth-sized exoplanet close to home
Published
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

A group of researchers has discovered an exoplanet within the galactic neighborhood of Earth, and this exoplanet appears to be a similar size to the planet we call home.

Researchers discover intriguing Earth-sized exoplanet close to home 94
Open Gallery 2

The team of international researchers has penned a study that has been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal, and according to the study's results, the team discovered what is now called K2-415b while searching for transiting exoplanets. Notably, transiting exoplanets are planetary bodies that pass in front of their host star.

From Earth's perspective, this transition looks like a shadow moving across the face of the target star. This transition throughout the planetary body's orbit of its host star stands as an indicator that something is orbiting this specific star, prompting researchers to follow up with more observations. In K2-415b's instance, researchers discovered the exoplanet in data acquired by NASA's decommissioned Kepler Space Telescope. The data indicated that K2-415b is approximately 72 light-years away from Earth, making it a neighbor to Earth on the cosmic scale.

The researchers behind the paper explain that the K2-415 system is of great interest to astronomers as its one of the coolest or lowest mass stars known to host an exoplanet. Notably, reports indicate that there are only four stars cooler than K2-415 that host an exoplanet. For perspective on how cool K2-415 really is, the researchers estimate that the star has a surface temperature of 5,250 degrees Fahrenheit, which is far less than our sun's surface temperature of 9,900 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, researchers estimate that K2-415 has a diameter of 0.2 solar radii and 0.16 times the mass of the sun.

Unfortunately, K2-415b is not in the habitable zone of its star, meaning the exoplanet is capable of housing liquid water due to how close it orbits its host star. K2-415b completes one orbit of its star every four Earth days. While it's certainly disappointing that K2-415b isn't in the habitable zone of its star, researchers still have their spirits high, as there is always the possibility of another exoplanet lurking undetected and orbiting the host star within the habitable zone.

Researchers will perform an analysis on K2-415b in hopes of determining its mass and internal structure while also continuing their search for any more exoplanets that happen to be within the K2-415 system.

In other news, a UFO expert has warned that UFO sightings across the UK are about to increase. If you are interested in reading more on that story, or the recent unknown object sightings across the US, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2023 at 5:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, arxiv.org
Follow TweakTown on Google News

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.