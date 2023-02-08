Philips 'Sleep Headphones' are earbuds designed to be worn while you sleep

For those that listen to audio in bed or have trouble sleeping, the new Sleep Headphones from Philips are the world's smallest earbuds.

Philip is introducing new Sleep Headphones, created in collaboration with Kokoon, to improve one's sleep. In addition to being headphones that you can wear all night long. This includes side-sleepers, which is usually the realm where anything headphone or earbud related is a big no-no on account of the discomfort. The "world's thinnest headphones with integrated biosensors" also detect when you fall asleep and will adjust sound levels accordingly so as not to disrupt you.

The profile here is tiny, with a thickness of only 6mm compared to most earbuds in the 20+mm range, and made of soft silicone.

These earbuds are also great for blocking background noise as they come equipped with white noise filters, which are handy if you're in a noisy environment or there's snoring. This is not to be confused with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), which is not a feature here.

Naturally, there's a lot of science here, with an app that tracks sleep patterns and several specialist audio tracks (meditations, soundscapes, and binaural beats) to help those that might have trouble getting a good night's sleep. The Sleep Headphone can shine light directly into the skin to measure how it scatters in the bloodstream, which is valuable data of the InnerSpace variety.

No word of details on the sound quality as these headphones look to be purely designed for sleeping - but we're keen to hear what the "balanced armature type drivers" sound like. Interestingly the battery life is only measured at 10+ hours, so you'll probably need to charge them daily.

The Philips N7808 'Sleep Headphone' is due for release later this year, with a planned fall 2023 launch in the US. They'll be available for USD 249.99, with a special introductory price of USD 174.99 for those that pre-order now.