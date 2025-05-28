Fed up with a snoring partner keeping you awake? Anker A30 earbuds offer 3-stage snore masking

Anker's new A30 sleep earbuds promise to be an improvement on predecessor models that aim to help you sleep better in various ways.

Anker has revealed a new set of sleep earbuds which advance on its previous efforts in multiple ways, including better dealing with a snoring partner sleeping next to you in bed.

AI brainwave audio promises to send you to sleep more swiftly (Image Credit: Anker)

Hat tip to Notebookcheck.net for noticing the Soundcore Sleep A30 which Anker has on Kickstarter. (And if you think that's odd, essentially it's a way of implementing an early bird offer that the company has used in the past with previous models).

The A30 offers a 3-stage snore masking system, no less, which consists of adaptive audio delivered by the earbuds to cover up the snoring of your partner. Anker also observes that memory foam ear tips ensure maximum noise reduction to the same end, and the A30 has a snore-tracking case. That means it can detect snoring and set the earbuds to block it out, apparently.

The earbuds also benefit from a suitably ergonomic design, offer dual noise sensors, and last for 9 hours on a single charge (or 45 hours with the case).

The Soundcore Sleep A30 will open for pre-orders on Kickstarter come June 16, with the incentive to order early being a substantial $90 discount. The earbuds will ship from July, and will then be available to buy at retail, at the full price of course (though we don't know what that is yet).

For reference, the Sleep A20 earbuds that came before this model are currently $180 on Amazon.

