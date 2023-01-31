Corsair's new RMx SHIFT ATX 3.0 power supplies significantly change PSU design

It's not often that we get to see a change like this, as Corsair looks to redefine the traditional ATX PSU by putting connections on the side.

Corsair has lifted the lid on its latest power supply series, the RMx SHIFT 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply. What makes them stand out isn't that they're all ATX 3.0 certified and come with PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR cables perfect for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, but that all the connections are on a side panel. "A revolutionary patent-pending side cable interface."

A first for PSUs and something we're surprised hasn't happened until now.

According to Corsair, moving the modular connections to the side panel on the new RMx SHIFT 80 PLUS series makes it easier to manage cables and connect PC hardware. Accessing a PSU and connectors from the side would no doubt be something many potential PC builders would love - and the new RMx SHIFT 80 PLUS series is launching in everything from 750W to 1200W variants.

It's a game changer for cable management, too, thanks to the new side-panel design and Corsair's Type 5 Gen 1 micro-fit cables. If you've built a PC and then had to make changes by adding cables or trying to do things with your PSU, you're probably already thinking about picking one of these up.

Models and pricing are as per below.

RM750x SHIFT 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - USD 149.99

RM850x SHIFT 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - USD 159.99

RM1000x SHIFT 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - USD 209.99

RM1200x SHIFT 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - USD 269.99

Corsair makes some of the most popular PSUs today, so its great to see the company looking to innovate in this space.