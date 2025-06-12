be quiet!'s new mainstream Pure Power 13 M PSUs are reliable and extremely quiet

be quiet! has launched its new mainstream PSUs for PC enthusiasts and gamers. The new Pure Power 13 M promises efficiency, performance, and reliability.

be quiet! introduces the Pure Power 12 M series, featuring 550W to 1000W PSUs with 80 PLUS Gold and Cybenetics Gold certification. These ATX 3.1-compliant power supplies offer semi-passive cooling, modular design, PCIe 5.1 support, and a 10-year warranty, ideal for gaming PCs with RTX 50 or RX 9000 GPUs.

be quiet!'s new Pure Power 12 M power supplies represent the company's latest iteration of its popular mainstream PSUs for PC enthusiasts and gamers. With a semi-passive cooling system and five wattages from 550W to 1000W, the Pure Power 12 M line-up also arrives with 80 PLUS Gold and Cybenetics Gold certification.

The new Pure Power 13 M 1000W PSU, image credit: be quiet!

As for features, you're looking at power supplies that fully comply with the latest ATX 3.1 standard and support modern PCIe 5.1 devices. The semi-passive cooling system has also been designed for silent operation during low to medium loads, with quiet active cooling powered by a 120mm fan only kicking in when the PSUs are fully utilized.

They also sport a clean modular design for simple cable management and installation, making them perfect for systems with a new GeForce RTX 50 Series or Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics card.

However, only 750W models and higher can support up to 600W on a single 12V-2x6 power connector. The Pure Power 13 M also supports traditional PCIe 6+2 power for GPUs with 750W and higher models shipping with four PCIe 6+2 connections and cables.

"With Pure Power 13 M, we're delivering the features and performance users expect from be quiet!." says Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. "We've improved on our proven fan technology with a semi-passive mode as well as lower noise levels during active cooling. The result is a reliable and extremely quiet PSU that's fully compatible with the latest GeForce RTX 5000 and Radeon RX 9000 series and that meets the needs of today's and tomorrow's PC builders."

All Pure Power 12 M PSUs feature a single 12V rail for consistent power delivery, a sturdy steel enclosure, advanced stability and voltage regulation via LLC technology, and a 10-year manufacturer's warranty. Be quiet!'s new Pure Power 12 M series is available now with the following MSRPs.