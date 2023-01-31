All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MrBeast gives eyesight to 1,000 people, then gets attacked on Twitter

MrBeast has published a new video where he solves eye problems for more than 1,000 people, curing their blindness, but some people are angry over it.

MrBeast gives eyesight to 1,000 people, then gets attacked on Twitter
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, the most-subscribed YouTube channel, has posted a new video where he cures blindness in more than 1,000 people.

The video was posted two days ago and has already gained more than 56 million views. While certainly being a success in MrBeast's books, according to his Twitter account, the video has caused some division - at least on Twitter. In the video, MrBeast pays for a simple 10-minute procedure that cures the blindness experienced by 1,000 people, and according to the surgeon in the video, half of the people that are experiencing blindness can cure it by doing this procedure.

As with all things MrBeast, the YouTuber doesn't stop there and pays for the surgery in multiple different countries, gives a Tesla to one of the patients, gives $10,000 to another patient, and donates more money for follow-up procedures beyond his 1,000-person quota. Unfortunately, all of this goodwill has been viewed by some individuals as disingenuous since MrBeast asked all of the patients to be in his YouTube video that he then monetizes. Essentially, some people claim that MrBeast used curing blindness as a way to profit.

One user on Twitter wrote that "he just makes people dance on camera for basic human needs so he can make millions. It's weird". While this is just one of the comments, there were enough with this similar viewpoint to get MrBeast to respond. The YouTuber took to his Twitter account to say that he doesn't even know why "curable blindness is a thing". Adding that governments should step in and pay for people's blindness, which in most cases, enables them to work again. The government would get the money back in taxes from the cured blind people now able to return to work.

It should be noted that the majority of people that viewed MrBeast's video seem to believe it's overall a net positive, as now there are at least 1,000 people who can see that couldn't before this video.

If you are interested in reading some other recent news, check out the below links.


