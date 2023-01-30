All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA photographs enormous Martian teddy bear on the surface of Mars

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has photographed what appears to be the face of an enormous Martian teddy bear staring back at the camera.

The University of Arizona has shared an image snapped by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), and it appears to show the face of a massive teddy bear.

NASA photographs enormous Martian teddy bear on the surface of Mars 01
Open Gallery 4

The image was snapped on December 12, 2022, and posted to the University of Arizona's blog on January 25. The blog post explains that MRO was flying overhead at approximately 156 miles when it took the photograph, which shows various geological formations across the surface of the Red Planet. The University of Arizona explains that when all of the geological formations are viewed together, the viewer may see a bear's face. Is it really a giant Martian bear?

Most likely not. Viewers that see the face within the collection of Mars' geology can attribute the thought to the human phenomenon called pareidolia, which is the tendency to see faces or meaning within an image of an object/s that has none. Technically speaking, there is a V-shaped hill that makes up the bear's nose, two impact craters make up the eyes, and a circular fracture pattern creates the head. UA writes on its blog that "Maybe just grin and bear it".

NASA photographs enormous Martian teddy bear on the surface of Mars 02
Open Gallery 4

This isn't the first time that researchers have experienced pareidolia, as it was only last year that NASA took its official blog on its website to share an image of a "monster" star-forming region that resembled a cosmic Godzilla. The researcher behind the image, which can be seen above, explained that he wasn't looking for monsters in the photographs snapped by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, but upon glancing at a region of the sky, the outline of Godzilla jumped out at him.

NASA photographs enormous Martian teddy bear on the surface of Mars 03
Open Gallery 4

The researcher further explained that cropping different regions of the photographs brings out aspects of the image you may not have seen when first looking at it. The first details that jumped out to him for Godzilla to appear were its mouth and eyes.

In other space news, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has experienced a glitch that has knocked out one of its main instruments. NASA has since given an update on the health of the space telescope and its road to recovery. For more information about that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:uahirise.org, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

